BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Confirmed to Be Brian Laundrie

The FBI confirmed the identity through dental records.

Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend who was reported missing on September 11.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

*This is on an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated accordingly.