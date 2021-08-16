But does that mean Britney is free?

In legal documents filed on August 12, Jamie Spears agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator. Ms. Spears, who first spoke openly to a Los Angeles judge in June, has stated unequivocally, "It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end ...This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life."

On Thursday, it appears she may have made a major breakthrough. In the court documents, NPR and Unilad reported, Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, asserted:

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

It appears to be a major win in Britney Spears' ongoing battle to regain control over her own life. But she's not free yet. First, there's no set date for Jamie Spears' resignation. Second, the current arrangement is for her to remain in conservatorship, just under a new conservator (although perhaps of her choosing). Third, as a lawyer not associated with the case, Christopher Melcher, told FOX News: "What Jamie Spears filed today is by no means an unconditional resignation. He’s asking for $1.2 million in attorney fees and additional compensation. It’s inappropriate for him to condition his resignation on receiving material benefits." Melcher emphasized that Jamie Spears' resignation "reads more like a 'condition-of-surrender.'"

Still, Britney Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, sent a written statement to NPR making clear the singer's relief at her father's resignation.

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future."

