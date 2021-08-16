Save the date: The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Cookie Butter Shake return on August 30.

If you thought ice cream was just for summer break, think again. Dairy Queen is shifting gears into fall by bringing back some fan-favorite treats, and you won't have to wait until Thanksgiving dinner to enjoy them!

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Cookie Butter Shake are returning to menus at the end of the month. Starting August 30, customers can enjoy the toasty, spice-laden flavors of pumpkin pie and cookie butter once again in the form of the chain's best-selling desserts.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is a perennial favorite for fall, and for good reason. It features pieces of real pumpkin pie swirled into soft-serve vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream and nutmeg for an autumnal touch. Pie and ice cream is already a classic combo, but the Blizzard gives it an indulgent upgrade.

Then there's the Cookie Butter Shake. Consisting of everybody's favorite spread, cookie butter is blended with pumpkin puree, vanilla soft-serve, and milk finished off with whipped cream and nutmeg on top. The Cookie Butter Shake is a relative newcomer to Dairy Queen's menu, and considering how widespread it's been in the foodie world, it was only a matter of time before DQ jumped on the bandwagon.

Like the Great Pumpkin, these seasonal sweets are a tradition we wait for year after year, and thankfully, Dairy Queen never seems to let us down. They are limited-edition, however, so you'll also want to grab them while you can. In any case, be sure to mark your calendars for August 30. We'll see you at the drive-thru!

Are you ready for the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Cookie Butter Shake? Is there an autumnal flavor you'd like to see Dairy Queen try? Sound off in the comments.