Because summertime is Slurpee time!

7-Eleven has introduced all-new fruity Slurpee flavors that are sure to rock your summer. The new flavors come in Blueberry Lemonade Bliss, Pineapple Whip, and Peach Perfect and are the perfect treat to quench your thirst after that grueling softball game, a hot summer's run, or a long day at work.

"The summer heat has Americans looking for ways to cool down and chill out, and 7-Eleven has lots of refreshing choices on the Slurpee machine," said 7-Eleven Senior Category Manager, Megan Edwards. "The new stay-cold Slurpee cup gives customers more time to drink their semi-frozen favorites, whether that's one of our summer flavors or tried-and-true Cherry. And at only $1 for a small cup, the price is cool, too."

The flavors are perfect for summer and if you don't believe us, check out the 7-Eleven's description of the new drinks:

Blueberry Lemonade Bliss – Imagine the flavor of lemonade with the sweet and sour taste of berry. This lovely-in-lavender drink is made with real sugar and real juice.

Pineapple Whip – This bright yellow Slurpee is a cool blend of pineapple and rich whipped cream flavors. In other words, it's a frozen tropical delight that immediately transports your mind to vacation mode.

Peach Perfect – Peach Perfect is made with real juice, is perfectly peachy in every way, and has a light, slightly tart, refreshing taste.

7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday this month, so this is just one of the store's many celebratory deals. You can also still grab a free small Slurpee throughout the entire month of July to partake in 7-Eleven's birthday festivities. The deal can be found on the 7-Eleven app, and if you're too lazy to leave the pool, you can even have your drink delivered to your door.

