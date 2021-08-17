The hard seltzer will launch with 3 flavors: Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon.

Get ready for the "Dew Brew" (at least, that's what we're calling it!). Yes, you read that correctly. Mountain Dew is releasing a line of hard seltzers, which are set to debut in early 2022.

PepsiCo and Boston Beer Co.—the makers of Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer—have teamed up to bring us "Hard Mtn Dew," which will come in three flavors: Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon.

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love," said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer's CEO, in a press release.

Kirk Tanner, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America, had this to say, "For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans. The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect."

What do you think? Will you be giving Hard Mtn Dew a try when it hits shelves next year? What's your drink of choice? Comment below.

You may also be interested in:

Warheads Hard Seltzer Is Here to Spike Your Summer With Nostalgia