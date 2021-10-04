We all drink coffee down here.

We’ve all heard of those crazy concoctions that Starbucks baristas groan over. (Believe me, I’ve been there too.) The biggest criticism of these types of drinks is that they are "too sugary", "too girly", "not real coffee". BUT, what if a secret Starbucks menu item didn’t have coffee at all? How terrifying would that be?!

Enter the Pennywise Frappuccino. This drink made its debut back in 2017 when IT: Chapter One first hit theatres. This terrifying secret menu item popped up all over the place across social media and sent folks into a frenzy. So ... what is it? What does it taste like?

The Pennywise Frapp is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top. At full-service Starbucks locations, ask the baristas to blend in a vanilla scone to complete the experience. That’s right. There's no espresso or coffee inside this frappe at all. It’s kid-friendly and delicious for anyone who’s not a fan of coffee.

As an avid coffee drinker, a barista, AND a person who genuinely hates these gimmicky drinks, I’m sold! It’s light, not overly sugary, and it’s perfect for the weird summer-fall, in-between weather.

It’s an instant favorite of any horror fan, especially Denver-based barista artist Allison! Allison not only made the Pennywise Frappucino, but also drew Pennywise on the cup (as you can see in the featured image above)!

Here’s how to order it:

Order a Vanilla Bean Créme Frappuccino.

Ask for Strawberry Puree on top. You can also ask for the strawberry puree to be added to the cup beforehand if you want an extra dose of the sweet stuff!

If you want to learn how to order your favorite secret menu item or maybe discover your new favorite, here’s a list of how to order over 40 "secret menu" items.

Will you be trying the Pennywise Frappuccino? Share your photos of the clown-inspired frappe in the comments below. (Bonus points if you're also dressed up as a clown!)

