A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!

This fall, take your Dunkin' run straight to the liquor store: Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery are back for another beer collab, and they've added three new beverages for your sipping pleasure.

Starting in September, you can pick up Harpoon Dunkin' Blueberry Matcha IPA, Harpoon Dunkin' Maple Creme Blonde Ale, and Harpoon Dunkin' Midnight American Porter in six-packs and a deluxe dozen pack. They join the Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, whose twist on the chain's Pumpkin Spice Latte has achieved fan-favorite status over the years.

“Our collaborations with Dunkin’ are highly anticipated by our fans each fall, so this year we wanted to help them crack a cold one open just a little earlier," Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary said in a press release. "Our Dunkin’ Walk-Thru experience takes everything we love about ordering Dunkin’ at a traditional Drive-Thru with the addition of a first taste of our new beers."

Each beer contains ingredients directly sourced from the donut chain, mixed with the brewery's unique brewing methods. The Blueberry Matcha IPA (6.6% ABV) combines blueberry, matcha, and hops. The Maple Creme Blonde Ale (5.5% ABV) is inspired by Dunkin's Maple Creme Donut, containing real maple syrup and donuts. The Midnight American Porter (6-percent ABV) has "an espresso-like finish" due to using Dunkin's new Midnight Roast coffee blend. Finally, the Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale (5.2% ABV) recreates the autumnal beverage by brewing coffee, pumpkin puree, and cinnamon.

Want to be one of the first to get your hands on our new @dunkindonuts beers? Learn more and see what Dunkin' has baked up for the special occasion: https://t.co/jZkQMg5E02 — Harpoon Brewery (@harpoonbrewery) August 25, 2021

If you live in Boston, you'll have the chance the try them early. The brewery is hosting a pop-up on Monday, August 30 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to try out the new brews. Being a special occasion and all, Dunkin' has a surprise for those who make a purchase: a Dunkin' Harpoon IPA donut! It features a jelly filling infused with the brewery's signature IPA and a candied malt crumble on top. Not only does it sound mouth-watering, but it's also the chain's first time incorporating alcohol into a donut which makes it a pretty big deal!

Between their New England roots and quality products, these two companies are a match made in foodie heaven. And if you're not entirely convinced, we'll let Dunkin's Vice President of Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert do the talking:

“Beer, matcha, coffee and donuts, we can’t think of a better combination.”

Hear, hear! To get your hands on Harpoon's beer, you can find your nearest supplier here.

