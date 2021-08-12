Pumpkin, spice, and everything nice is hitting the menu on August 18.

As we reach the end of August, our minds keep turning to the arrival of fall and all it brings crisp leaves, a chill in the air, and especially pumpkin spice. Thankfully, cozy times are ahead: Dunkin' is launching its fall menu next Wednesday, August 18.

The chain is bringing a bountiful harvest of pumpkin spice coffees, donuts, and snacks, as well as some new items to spice up the season. They first teased the news Wednesday in a coy Instagram post:

Since fall is all about tradition, the classics will be making a comeback. Returning once again is the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin-flavored coffees, pumpkin donuts, pumpkin muffins, and pumpkin Munchkin doughnut hole treats. New to the pumpkin spice crew is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a cold brew beverage topped with fluffy pumpkin cream and spices.

But believe it or not, this fall isn't just about pumpkin. If you love apple cider (and who doesn't?), they've got some treats for you. Dunkin' Refreshers are getting a proper autumn makeover with the Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher and Apple Cranberry Coconut Refresher beverages, featuring the cozy flavors of Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit that pair so well in the colder months. And no morning coffee is complete without their Apple Cider Donut tossed in delicious cinnamon sugar. It's a fan favorite for a reason, you know!

A limited-run coffee is also hitting the menu called 100% Guatemalan Coffee, featuring warm notes of chocolate. There's a charitable component, too–proceeds from their Limited Batch blend will go towards One Tree Planted any time you order it from September 15–October 12.

As though you needed any convincing, Dunkin' is offering some special promotions to give you some bang for your buck. Customers can snag a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Latte for just $3 until September 14, while DD Perks Members can score double points when ordering the 100% Guatemalan Coffee through the app.

So stop by your neighborhood Dunkin' next week to try the menu for yourself. If you're not ready to sip a latte in 90-degree weather, no worries–you'll have all season to do that!

Are you ready for Dunkin's fall menu? Will you be trying any of the new drinks or snacks? Tell us your favorite products in the comments.