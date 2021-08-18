The glass holder even resembles a beer can!

Summer is all about making memories, and nothing is as memorable as the backyard barbecue. While the season of cold drinks and sizzling meats is reaching a close, it doesn't mean you can't keep the experience going. Budweiser is making sure of that with a perfectly nostalgic collaboration!

Fresh off the grill from the King of Beers is the Backyard BBQ Candle. Created in tandem with indie candle maker Homesick, the candle conjures all the scents of the tradition, from the smoky coals of the grill to a pitcher of fresh lemonade. Notes of lemonade, amber, and clove mingle with BBQ and allspice, with base notes of vanilla, musk, and barley tying it all together. The glass holder even resembles a beer can for that authentic touch (just don't mistake it for your actual Bud!).

Homesick, which was founded in 2016, produces scented candles fitting a sustainable, modern lifestyle. Each candle is made out of 100% natural soy, hand-poured in the United States, and is non-toxic and cruelty-free, which are all great things to find for something you're supposed to smell.

But most of all, their brand specializes in nostalgia, wishing "to bring joy to your home by helping you feel closer to the people, places, and moments that matter most." Considering they have an entire line dedicated to the smell of each U.S. state, as well as evocative scents like Grandma's Kitchen and Pumpkin Picking, their partnership with the brewery was a no-brainer.

"We love capturing the moments that matter most through scent, so we had a blast working with Budweiser on this collaboration," Homesick's General Manager Lauren Lamagna said in a press release. "So many of our favorite summer memories involve BBQ and Bud, meaning we had a ton of personal experience to draw on creating these candles.”

Each $34 candle is 13.75 ounces with a burn time between 60 and 80 hours, which means you can keep the grill sizzling all year long. The Backyard BBQ Candle is on sale now on Homesick's website, but you'll need to be over the age of 21 to order it. You can purchase it here. It would be great paired with another of Homesick's summer-inspired scents like Beach Cottage or Road Trip.

Are you ready to fire up the grill with the Backyard BBQ candle? Have you shopped from Homesick before? Tell us your favorite candle scent in the comments.