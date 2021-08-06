The buns will be available at concession stands this weekend in honor of National Mustard Day.

If you’re going to an Orioles game this weekend, you have a chance to try a unique product for National Mustard Day. French’s Mustard and Piantedosi Baking Company have partnered to create a mustard-flavored hot dog bun that will be rolled out on August 7 at pop-ups on the east coast. The mustard buns will be available at Camden Yards on Saturday, August 7, for the Orioles 7:05 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

If you don’t happen to be near a pop-up, French’s is releasing two new bread recipes that incorporate its signature mustard.

First introduced at the World’s Fair in 1904, mustard is an American staple you’ll find at kitchen tables, backyard barbecues, and ballparks. Each year, French's looks for a way to celebrate National Mustard Day in a truly American way.

"When the French's opportunity came across our desk, we jumped at the chance to collaborate,” said Carmine Piantedosi, Operations Manager, 4th Generation, and Owner at Piantedosi Baking Company. "Mixing the bold flavor of their Classic Yellow Mustard and our innovative baking process, we developed a truly unique bread formula for National Mustard Day. We're thrilled to have thousands of people across the country taste the awesome buns that we created!”

The exclusive mustard buns will be available on August 7, only at the Camden Franks Concession on the lower level near Eutaw Street. Get your free bun with the purchase of a hot dog while supplies last during the Orioles game. The buns will also be available in New York City, Chicago, Santa Monica, Boston, and Yankee Stadium.

Want to try a mustard bun at home? Visit McCormick.com and get the recipe for French’s Mustard Challah Bread and French’s Mustard Beer Bread.