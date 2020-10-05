Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbucks' Secret Menu

"I am the Pumpkin King!"

The Jack Skellington Frappuccino is not a regular Starbucks menu item and can only be ordered in person!

In order to get you into the Halloween spirit, popular blog site Totally the Bomb has brought us a fan-made secret menu item at Starbucks: the "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino. The drink is only available during the fall season because it requires pumpkin spice as the base.

Here's how to order the "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino:

Ask for a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

Add 1 shot of chai syrup

Make it "dirty" with 1 shot of espresso

Ask for mocha drizzle around the cup

Top it all off with java chips sprinkled on the whipped cream

On this one, the mocha drizzle sank down the sides really fast; we're not sure they did it right!

Have you ordered the "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino? How many stars would you give the drink? Tell us in the comments; we would love to know your ratings!