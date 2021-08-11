A popular American treat gets reimagined for National S'mores Day.

S’mores are the quintessential summertime treat. Gooey toasted marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers and chocolate create a very messy but yummy treat. Thankfully, you don’t have to go camping to enjoy them.

Tuesday, August 10, was National S’mores Day, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts whipped up a couple of s’mores doughnuts that are just one drive-thru visit away in honor of the holiday.

Americans have spent much of the pandemic looking for ways to brighten their day and food has been a big go-to. Krispy Kreme has introduced several special-edition doughnuts to catch the eye of the consumer, including lemonade glaze, cotton candy, and limited-run glaze flavors.

The company also has a promotion that gives free doughnuts to anyone who shows proof of vaccination. The offer can be redeemed multiple times and runs through the end of 2021. Including Hershey's chocolate in the s’mores collection makes the doughnuts even more authentic.

“We’re teaming up with Hershey’s, one of the key ingredients for any s’more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Did this make you want S'more?!😉@Hersheys chocolatey meltiness, Krispy Kreme🍩 goodness, in one delicious treat starting TODAY! S'mores doughnuts available, while supplies last!



— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 10, 2021

S’mores fans can choose from two different doughnuts: the s’mores classic, a square yeast raise doughnut filled with marshmallow creme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, and topped with marshmallow creme and graham cracker crumbs; the S’mores fudge cake doughnut is a Hershey’s chocolate cake doughnut dipped in marshmallow creme flavored icing drizzled with chocolate icing and sprinkled with chocolate chips.

S’mores doughnuts are available individually or by the dozen for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme stores.

How did you celebrate National S'more's Day or if you missed it yesterday, how will you celebrate it? Share in the comments.