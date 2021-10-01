One of the OGs is back!

After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles. A debate for the return of lime Skittles has been going on for years, ever since the brand switched them out for a green apple-flavored candy. Mars Wrigley, the company that owns Skittles, says the change is permanent and fans don’t have to worry about losing out on lime again.

The chewy, fruit-flavored candy was introduced to the U.S. from Britain in 1979. The candy is named after a game called Skittles, a type of lawn bowling game that originated in Europe. Lime was replaced with green apple in 2013, pleasing some fans and disappointing others.

"It's no secret that Lime has been a hot topic for Skittle fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013. Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it's time for Lime to return to the rainbow," said Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager. "What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can't be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good."

Skittles candy has been a popular staple in the candy aisle for the past 40 years, as well as a symbol in pop culture. The fruity candies are featured in several television shows, including Community, Veronica Mars, and the Halloween-themed '80s Netflix series Stranger Things.

New bags with lime candy are scheduled to start appearing on store shelves beginning in October. The original bags have five flavors: orange, lemon, grape, strawberry, and lime and are available in individual and large-sized bags.

Are you Team apple or Team lime?