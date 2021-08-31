"Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.
Let's be honest, the best part of Lucky Charms cereal is the marshmallows. Right? So when we heard that General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year, we got very excited! If you remember, we've seen the marshmallow-only cereal quite a few times over the years—back in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Not only are Just Magical Marshmallows bags returning, but they will come in 8 newly designed pouches—hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and red balloons.
Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows will be back on shelves for a limited time in late August 2021. Each bag has a retail price of $3.99 and weighs 4 ounces.
Not only are the marshmallow shapes magically delicious, but General Mills has said they have magical powers:
- The Heart Charm allows you to bring things to life
- The Star Charm gives you the power to fly
- The Horseshoe Charm gives you the power to speed up time
- The Clover Charm brings the power of good fortune
- The Blue Moon Charm gives the power of invisibility
- The Unicorn Charm gives you the power to teleport
- The Rainbow Charm gives you the power to add color to your world
- The Red Balloon Charm gives you the power to make things float
Are you excited to see Lucky Charms' marshmallow-only cereal returning? What's your favorite marshmallow shape? Comment below.