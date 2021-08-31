"Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.

Let's be honest, the best part of Lucky Charms cereal is the marshmallows. Right? So when we heard that General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year, we got very excited! If you remember, we've seen the marshmallow-only cereal quite a few times over the years—back in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Not only are Just Magical Marshmallows bags returning, but they will come in 8 newly designed pouches—hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and red balloons.

Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows will be back on shelves for a limited time in late August 2021. Each bag has a retail price of $3.99 and weighs 4 ounces.

Not only are the marshmallow shapes magically delicious, but General Mills has said they have magical powers:

The Heart Charm allows you to bring things to life

The Star Charm gives you the power to fly

The Horseshoe Charm gives you the power to speed up time

The Clover Charm brings the power of good fortune

The Blue Moon Charm gives the power of invisibility

The Unicorn Charm gives you the power to teleport

The Rainbow Charm gives you the power to add color to your world

The Red Balloon Charm gives you the power to make things float

Are you excited to see Lucky Charms' marshmallow-only cereal returning? What's your favorite marshmallow shape? Comment below.