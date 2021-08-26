Imagine cinnamon sugar and apple but in cookie form!

Pumpkin spice is nice and all, but there's another fall flavor that's finally getting its due, and that's apple cider. But we're not only talking the drink--we're talking the apple cider donut. It's the snack of choice for crisp fall days where nothing but a warm, sugary confection will suffice. Thankfully, Oreo has read our minds and decided to delight us all this season with a brand-new cookie!

Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The limited-edition snack comes in packs weighing 12.2 ounces and is available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger. Even though it was announced back in July, our cravings for all things apple cider have yet to subside, so they couldn't come at a better time!

Good morning to everyone, especially our new Apple Cider Donut cookies pic.twitter.com/O1c6J9cWG5 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) August 16, 2021

The Apple Cider Donut Oreo features an apple cider creme sandwiched between two Golden Oreo cookies. At first glance, they appear a lot like the real thing—same golden brown coloring, with the cookie resembling the donut base and the creme containing the flavor of cinnamon, sugar, and apple. Can you imagine having these with a cup of coffee? Or better yet, a hot mug of apple cider? They'd also be great for dunking in milk for some delicious Horchata vibes or to savor all on their own.

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about seasonal treats, it's Milk's Favorite Cookie. Over the years they've put their spin on fall with cozy flavors like Maple Creme and Pumpkin Spice, as well as their classic Halloween cookies with the neon orange filling. So it's no surprise they'd find their way over to Apple Cider Donuts eventually!

But these aren't the only cookies up Oreo's sleeve this season. They've also released a Salted Caramel Brownie flavor, complete with TWO kinds of filling (caramel and brownie) and a sprinkle of sea salt for good measure. Did we mention these are also limited-edition? We'll be stocking up!

What do you think of Apple Cider Donut Oreos? Is there a fall flavor you'd like to see Milk's Favorite Cookie try out? Let's hear them in the comments!