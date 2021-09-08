The Frosted Chocolately Churro variety gets a colorful twist for Day of the Dead!

Dìa de Muertos, the Mexican holiday which pays respect to lost loved ones, is getting a colorful tribute from Kellogg's Pop-Tarts. Starting in September, the brand is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.

The limited-edition treat contains a chocolate-cinnamon filling cocooned inside a classic pastry shell and features nine different emblems related to the holiday, including sugar skulls, marigold flowers, and Alebrijes, the vibrant folk art depicting otherworldly creatures.

In creating the pastry, Pop-Tarts collaborated with Kellogg's HOLA Latino Business Employee Resource Group to ensure they stayed true to the holiday's indigenous roots.

Dìa de Muertos is celebrated annually on November 1 and 2 to reflect and remember the lives of loved ones who have passed away. Typically a jubilant affair, celebrants construct home altars to place objects, like food, beverages, as well as visit the gravesites of their beloved. If you saw the Pixar film Coco (and proceeded to bawl your eyes out), then you're probably familiar with these traditions.

As well as honoring the tradition, Pop-Tarts is also reaching out to assist the needs of the Latinx community. They're teaming up with the San Antonio non-profit National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC) to support art programs for Latino youth around the country. Funding will be given to select organizations in Dallas, Houston, San Diego, and Los Angeles, according to the company.

"Día de Muertos is an indigenous practice of remembrance in communities across the Americas that many hold incredibly dear. This living tradition has inspired artists, communities and cultures for thousands of years," María López de León, President and CEO of NALAC, said in a statement. "We are pleased that Pop-Tarts is engaged in helping us enrich knowledge to fuel understanding, creativity and passion."

Whether or not you celebrate Dìa de Muertos, these support a great cause and also make a fun addition to your pantry this season. You can find them at Target, Wal-Mart, Costco, and wherever Pop-Tarts are sold.

