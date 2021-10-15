The custom condiment joins an exclusive merch line rolling out on October 19.

A spicy new partnership is coming down the pike from Popeyes next week. Want a hint? Let's just say they'll be bringing the heat. A whole LOT of heat.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce. Called "Hottie Sauce," the sweet and sour condiment will launch on October 19 along with an exclusive line of merch inspired by the rapper.

“We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion -- from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage,” Chief Marketing Officer Bruno Cardinali said in a press release.

According to the company, the sauce contains a blend of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper that "flaunts a sweet, yet bold flavor." It will be available as a dipping sauce or as a topper for their chicken sandwich, the first modification offered for the hit menu item since its infamous debut in 2019.

The merch line, which features t-shirts, hats, tumblers, and dog toys, will be sold on TheeHottieSauce.com.

But the Grammy Award-winning artist isn't just a spokesperson for the brand, who praised her involvement with the sauce's conception. She's now a franchise owner too, with plans to open her own restaurants in the near future.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes' commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

To kick off the collab, a donation will be made to an organization from the rapper's hometown, Houston Random Acts of Kindness, which is dedicated to community welfare through the power of empathy.

