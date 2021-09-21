Do you dream about getting away to the country?

For less than the price of a cookie-cutter home, you can buy a bit of history. This week's featured listing is over two centuries old, in the heart of the Virginia countryside.

675 Lime Marl Lane in Berryville is currently listed by Middleburg Real Estate for $1,275,000. This 3-bedroom farmhouse dates back before the Civil War and it retains many of its original features from the 1800s.

The receiving rooms on the main floor are modest in size, but wood-burning fireplaces and dramatic timbers in the ceiling add a touch of old-world charm. Open doorways lead organically toward the back of the house and the wooden deck beyond.

The spacious kitchen has been completely updated and features stone work surfaces, custom cabinetry, and sleek modern appliances. Cooking big holiday meals in here would be a breeze.

Walk off your dinner by just heading out the back door. This listing includes 20 acres of prime Clarke County land and a stretch of Chapel Run Creek. It flows into a pond on the western side of the property and magnificent views of the Blue Ridge Mountains are everywhere.

The property's outbuildings include a 2-bedroom stone guest house, an enormous barn, and various sheds. You wouldn't have to do much to make this into a working farm again.

**All photos courtesy of Middleburg Real Estate

Just an hour from Dulles International Airport, this Berryville farmhouse is perfectly situated for peaceful country living. The center of town is just minutes away, and the location is conveniently close to both Route 50 and Route 7.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the property, view the original listing.

Could this beautiful home be the farm of your dreams? What would you do with all of that land? Let us know in the comments.