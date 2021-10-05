Life is great on Lake Anna!

Everything about this week's dream home was designed for fun and relaxation. This 6-bedroom, 4-bath lake house is situated over an acre of land, complete with its own private stretch of shoreline. 15606 Dawning Court in Mineral, Virginia, is currently listed for $1,950,000 by Lakeside Real Estate. A property like this won't last long on the market!

The main floor has a wide-open layout, with a foyer that leads to a light, airy great room. The gourmet kitchen features two separate pantries, cool stone work surfaces, and tons of custom cabinetry for easy meal prep. Even cooking big holiday dinners would be a breeze with all of this room.

Throughout the home, each bedroom has a beautiful view of the lake or the wooded grounds surrounding the house. You can wake up just in time for some sunrise morning yoga on the balcony. How's that for zen?

Your guests will have their pick of spaces to hang out. From the game room in the basement to the firepit out back, this house was designed for fun-filled days and nights. Just think—you can wrap up each day with a movie and some fresh, homemade s'mores.

The boater in the family will love the convenience of the spacious dock. There is enough room for your boat, jet skis, kayaks, and more. After you come in from a day on the water, you can relax in the open-air boathouse.

**All photos courtesy of Lakeside Real Estate

Located just minutes from I-95, this home would be great for weekend getaways or retiring in style. For more information, or to schedule a tour of the property, see the original listing.

Can you imagine yourself living the good life in this beautiful Lake Anna home? What would you do with all of this waterfront land? Let us know in the comments.