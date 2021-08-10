Looks can be deceiving, especially when it comes to luxury real estate.

This week's featured listing is for a Richmond home that is full of surprises. From the street, 117 Tempsford Lane looks like nothing more than a simple ranch dwelling. Take a closer look, though, and you'll find a gorgeous modern home with real 1950s appeal.

The main floor of the home consists of a great room that flows organically into a sleek, glacial-white kitchen. The minimalist in the family will swoon over the spartan design that conceals every gourmet gadget you could ever want. Can't you just picture Don Draper relaxing with a highball by the fire?

On nice nights, take the cooking outside in the first of a series of terraced decks. You can cook and serve your grilled dinners as you enjoy the view.

After dinner, retire to the luxurious master suite. Its adjoining bath is a symphony of form and function, with endless windows that bring the outdoors in. How dreamy are those chandeliers?

On sunny days, you'll spend all of your time back at the pool. The lower terrace of the yard consists of a landscaped pool deck with plenty of room for lounging. The home is situated in the middle of a 1.26-acre wooded lot, so privacy isn't an issue.

At its core, this week's listing is a true find for someone with a mid-century aesthetic. There isn't a single thing you'd need to change to start living a sophisticated "Mad Men" kind of life.

**All photos courtesy of Joyner Fine Properties

For more information, or to schedule a tour of the property, visit the original listing. 117 Tempsford Lane is a 5-bedroom home with 4.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. It won't last long on the market!

What are your favorite features of this Richmond home? Does the terraced backyard speak to you? Sound off in the comments.