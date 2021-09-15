Here are some simple crockpot recipes that anyone can tackle.

One of the best things about a crockpot is that you don't have to babysit as it cooks your meals low and slow. Braising and simmering on the stovetop are a thing of the past if you have the time. We've pulled together four favorite slow cooker recipes that will keep you warm this fall!

Pulled Pork

This is a classic "dump recipe" that just requires two ingredients: 2–3 pounds of boneless country ribs or pork butt and a bottle of your favorite barbecue sauce. You don't even have to cut up the pork—just pour the sauce over it, give it a good stir, and cook it on low for 8–10 hours or on high for 5–6 hours. Shred the meat with two forks and serve on soft rolls with coleslaw. This also works great with chicken thighs!



Courtesy of Delish.com

Pot Roast

Try this hearty pot roast recipe when you're in the mood for something comforting. Multi-colored baby potatoes would be gorgeous with the meat and carrots!

Chicken Cacciatore

This classic recipe pairs chicken with a wine-kissed red sauce. You can skip the spaghetti squash step if you want to go with traditional rice or pasta.

Dinner is made easy with this Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore! With busy schedules, work, and school, it can be hard to get a healthy and nutritious meal on the table, but this recipe cooks all day in a crock-pot, so it doesn’t get much easier than that https://t.co/Zlwv7upMhx pic.twitter.com/9youBdGwsT — Kathy Siegel MS RDN (@KathySiegelRDN) January 21, 2018

Beef Stroganoff (serves 4)

This is almost a dump recipe if you don't count the last step! If you're using an Instant Pot to cook this under pressure, the first braise only takes an hour under high pressure!

1-1.5 lbs. beef chuck, cut into 1" cubes

1 can of condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 pint of sliced mushrooms

2 beef bouillon cubes

1/4 cup of water

1 cup of sour cream

Mix together the beef, soup, mushrooms, and bouillon cubes along with the water in the crockpot, then cook on low for 8–10 hours (or on high for 5–6 hours). Remove the lid, mix in the sour cream, and season to taste with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Serve over egg noodles with an optional sprinkle of chopped flat-leaf parsley.

If you prefer your sauce thicker, then make a slurry with a teaspoon of corn starch and three teaspoons of hot water. Add after the sour cream and mix it in well. The residual heat of the crockpot will thicken up the sauce in a few minutes.

Do you have a favorite slow cooker recipe or dump recipe—something easy AND tasty? Let us know in the comments!