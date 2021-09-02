The next time you're at the Manassas Farmers' Market, look for a bright white food truck with a well-dressed marshmallow on its side.

A trip to your weekend farmers' market doesn't have to be all about vegetables and fresh bread. Every now and then, if you're lucky, you'll find an innovative prepared food truck or vendor with artisanal goodies.

Courtesy of MarshaMello (Facebook)

MarshaMello offers up imaginative desserts, including s'mores to go, boozy-themed marshmallows, and perfectly portioned parfait cups. You simply can't leave the market without getting yourself a little something sweet to cap off your day. My recommendation for something to savor at home later is the single-serve parfaits. The key lime curd one I had was the perfect blend of tart lime, sandy graham cracker crumbs, and cooling marshmallow fluff on top. It was absolutely divine!

As you park and walk up to the farmers' market, look to your right, where some of the prepared food truck vendors are parked. That's where you'll find MarshaMello during the Saturday morning markets. You'll want to check their Facebook page for additional appearances or reach out to them directly for special orders like wedding favors.

Manassas Farmers' Market | across from Bradley Elementary, 1978 Eagle Way in Manassas WHEN: Saturday mornings, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday mornings, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. WEBSITE: MarshaMello via Capitol Chocolate Fountains

MarshaMello via Capitol Chocolate Fountains SOCIAL: MarshaMello on Facebook

Everything has a touch of fluffy marshmallows. The parfaits are topped with a swirl of it, the waffle on a stick is drizzled with chocolate and capped with fluff, and the bagged s'mores kits have big, square specimens that are made by hand. I had an opportunity to speak to the owner about the concept behind her products.

"We're all about everything marshmallow. I do s'more stations, s'more cupcakes, s'more waffles... and the best thing is, they're all made with love." - Melissa Guzman, owner of MarshaMello

**All photos by Sarina Petrocelly unless credited otherwise

Have you tried any of MarshaMello's sweet treats? What are some of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.