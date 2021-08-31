Five Days of Specials!

To quote the British rock band Status Quo in a 1983 performance: It's margarita time! Denver has no shortage of places to get good margaritas, and you can save some serious money on weeknight festivities if you pick the right places! To that end, here's one place you can go each night of the week in Denver to snap special pricing on primo margaritas!

Note that we're only doing Monday through Friday. After all, if you're happy hour-ing five days in a row, it probably wouldn't hurt to take the weekends off.

Courtesy of 100% de Agave

Start your week off with a boozy double feature in the form of Marg & Molcajete Mondays at 100% de Agave Mexican Grill in south Denver! In addition to enjoying 50% off of house margaritas all day, you can start ordering 50% off Molcajete Caliente from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.–just in case you want to transition from classy afternoon drinking to classier evening drinking.

Courtesy of Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

There's a certain foodie charm to Adelitas Cocina y Cantina which translates to amazing margaritas. Celebrate an unofficial Thirsty Tuesday by taking advantage of their happy hour that offers $7 house margaritas from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Although this may be one of the pricier places on the list, it's worth trying at least once for its unique flair and high-quality ingredients.

Courtesy of 3 Margaritas

You already know that their margaritas are going to be good–it's even in the name! On Wednesday, you can buy a whole liter of mixed margarita for just $30! You read that correctly: one purchase is enough for either an entire dinner party or the rest of your margarita-filled week. In case you're ever worried about living through a national margarita shortage, this is the place to stock up at.

Courtesy of Three Margaritas

The best part about Tuesday and Thursday sharing their two letters is that you can double-up and celebrate Thirsty Thursday too! Double up on your visits to 3 Margaritas by enjoying $5 house margaritas all day long on Thursdays! Don't expect any of the flat, pre-packaged stuff with this special either; all of their margs are made with 100% agave tequila and fresh juice.

Courtesy of Illegal Petes

There are few places better to munch away the end of the week than Illegal Pete's in Denver, especially if you swing by for their 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. happy hour. This means enjoying $1 off house margs, $20 party margaritas, and free chips with salsa every time you buy a drink! It doesn't matter if your final destination is a concert, your couch, or just more margaritas, this place is a Friday favorite in Denver for a reason.

What are some of your favorite weeknight margarita deals? Sound off in the comments.