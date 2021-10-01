Warm and creamy with a touch of spice, the PSL combines the best parts of fall into a single decadent drink.

Pumpkin, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla—these are the familiar flavors that make up a Pumpkin Spice Latte. So famous, it has its acronym, Starbucks debuted the pie-flavored drink in 2003 and kicked off the PSL obsession as we know it. But the Seattle-based chain isn't the only place where you can find them. Many cafés in Maryland offer their version of the pie-flavored beverage, as well as snacks and sweets to keep you cozy all season long. Here's where you can grab yourself a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Maryland!

Courtesy of Atwater's (Facebook)

Atwater's

Operating in the Baltimore area, Atwater's serves rich coffee beverages brewed with DC-based roaster Counter Culture Coffee. A 12-ounce PSL starts at $4.45, but you can customize it to your liking with your choice of milk and espresso levels. They offer a massive selection of house-made syrups including, of course, pumpkin. Pair it with some pumpkin bites or a mini pumpkin bundt cake, and you've got yourself the ultimate fall treat.

Brown Mustache Coffee

Tucked away in Old Fox Books in Annapolis, Brown Mustache Coffee provides a welcome refuge on crisp fall days. Enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte off their fall menu or other seasonal sips like the Maple Latte and Apple Cider Chai. Everything comes from local vendors, whether it's coffee from Ceremony or pastries from Gluten-Free Bakery Girl and plentiful indoor seating makes the perfect study spot or reading nook—you're in a bookstore, after all!

Common Ground Café

Just when you thought the PSL couldn't be improved on, this Baltimore coffee shop somehow did it. This year they upgraded its PSL to feature real roasted pumpkin juice and autumnal spices, which sounds like a gourmet pumpkin pie. If you can't get enough of the flavor, they also have a Pumpkin Chai Latte and Chocolate Pumpkin Muffin which is gluten-free, vegan, and utterly delicious.

Courtesy of Rise Up Coffee Roasters (Facebook)

Rise Up Coffee Roasters

Look at that photo–doesn't it make you want to curl up on the couch with your favorite novel? Their Pumpkin Spice Latte comes with a cinnamon stick and a generous dollop of whipped cream and spices on top. Rise Up offers quality coffee beverages along with tea, sandwiches, and a full pastry spread. Order it in person at any of their 10 Maryland cafés or online for pick-up.

Sip at C Street

A hidden gem on Laurel's Historic Main Street, Sip's café space is ideal for sipping a Pumpkin Spice Latte among other seasonal flavors like s'mores or maple spice. Besides their full coffee menu, they also serve sandwiches, smoothies, and an assortment of bakery items. Sip on your PSL with one of their bagel breakfast sandwiches or a muffin for a quick breakfast—all of it is made in-house so it's super fresh!

Marylanders, where do you like to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte in the fall? Are there any places we missed? Let us know your favorites in the comments.