Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.

Are you the strong, silent type? Go for a guard mask. Are you more of a flamboyant party animal? You'll want a VIP animal mask then. These iconic Squid Game outfits are very easy to recreate with things you probably already have in your closet.

The Guard Mask ($18.96)

To dress up your guard costume, you'll need one of these iconic guard masks. If you can't find a full jumpsuit, a red hoodie and sweats will do!

Damn, Squid Game!



Back at it again with the white Vans. https://t.co/pYognIuaVj — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2021

The Masked Man ($13.59)

This costume is a little more involved. Start with this distinctive mask, then add a sharp dark gray or black jacket with a hood. Remember to be mysterious when you're dressed as The Masked Man!

The Squid Game is a Korean Drama show where debt-ridden individuals gather in an undisclosed location to play children's games. People who fail to abide by the guidelines set by the masked Front Man are killed, and per each person's death, the total amount increases to the winner pic.twitter.com/LtxkfqxQnG — Empower (@empowerance) October 9, 2021

The VIP Mask ($14.99)

Pair this mask with an extravagant rich-guy outfit and be a VIP all night. You'll be instantly recognizable as a high roller, so have fake money spilling out of your pockets and a big cigar or magnum of champagne for your props.

The Creepy Doll Mask ($4.99)

One of the eeriest characters in the entire series, the Red-Light-Green-Light doll is another great option for a Halloween costume. This mask just needs a colorful pinafore and some cute pigtails to complete the look.

She's an icon. She's a legend. And she is the moment. pic.twitter.com/jnJoG831YL — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2021

What do you think of these Squid Game-inspired masks? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments.