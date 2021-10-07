The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From the Netflix Korean Drama

"Squid Game" has taken the world by storm!

If you haven't heard of Squid Game, then allow me to catch you up: Squid Game is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition, in which they have to fight to the death for the chance to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (or about $38,294 USD).

Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest series, ever! It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes, which is where we come in. Below, we've collected the most hilarious, haunting memes to come from the K-drama.

Me start watching #SquidGame

Vs.

Me after watching it (; pic.twitter.com/3vrCI7oVXu — آية (@its_scintilla) September 28, 2021

Players Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were eliminated.



Only Player Twitter survived.#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/eirKmfdTJw — Wirjil (@Wirjil) October 5, 2021

me on squid games when the doll turn around pic.twitter.com/v1nGtZipEk — krista the barista (@mycheleofficial) September 29, 2021

This Squid game meme is killing Me 😫😂😂😂😂 Cos why is this so Trueee😂 #Squidgame pic.twitter.com/QQEAqvZqeD — TL Queen💞 I Rule These Streets....😂 (@VictoriaGoldie3) October 3, 2021

I just finished watching Squid Game, and this image sums up what I feel about everything. pic.twitter.com/123H6uVy3E — GH4ST || -ᄒᴥᄒ- (@floatyghast) October 1, 2021

Will we ever stop with the #SquidGame memes??



📸 via nerdworker pic.twitter.com/aHmb0evIYx — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) October 5, 2021

Have you watched Squid Game yet? Will we get a Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And remember, no spoilers!