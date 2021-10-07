"Squid Game" has taken the world by storm!

If you haven't heard of Squid Game, then allow me to catch you up: Squid Game is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition, in which they have to fight to the death for the chance to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (or about $38,294 USD).

Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest series, ever! It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes, which is where we come in. Below, we've collected the most hilarious, haunting memes to come from the K-drama.

 

Have you watched Squid Game yet? Will we get a Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And remember, no spoilers!