"Squid Game" has taken the world by storm!
If you haven't heard of Squid Game, then allow me to catch you up: Squid Game is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition, in which they have to fight to the death for the chance to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (or about $38,294 USD).
Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest series, ever! It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes, which is where we come in. Below, we've collected the most hilarious, haunting memes to come from the K-drama.
Me start watching #SquidGame— آية (@its_scintilla) September 28, 2021
Vs.
Me after watching it (; pic.twitter.com/3vrCI7oVXu
Players Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were eliminated.— Wirjil (@Wirjil) October 5, 2021
Only Player Twitter survived.#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/eirKmfdTJw
◯△▢ pic.twitter.com/hrQYfB0p9u— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 4, 2021
me on squid games when the doll turn around pic.twitter.com/v1nGtZipEk— krista the barista (@mycheleofficial) September 29, 2021
This Squid game meme is killing Me 😫😂😂😂😂 Cos why is this so Trueee😂 #Squidgame pic.twitter.com/QQEAqvZqeD— TL Queen💞 I Rule These Streets....😂 (@VictoriaGoldie3) October 3, 2021
I just finished watching Squid Game, and this image sums up what I feel about everything. pic.twitter.com/123H6uVy3E— GH4ST || -ᄒᴥᄒ- (@floatyghast) October 1, 2021
We got more Squid Game memes coming #SquidGamememes #squidgamenetflix #SquidGames pic.twitter.com/PfONcOCkyh— Netflix World (@NetflixReporter) October 6, 2021
Will we ever stop with the #SquidGame memes??— boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) October 5, 2021
📸 via nerdworker pic.twitter.com/aHmb0evIYx
Have you watched Squid Game yet? Will we get a Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And remember, no spoilers!