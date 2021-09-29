Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister?

Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film Hocus Pocus before they all disappear in a puff of smoke! The colors, glitter, and spooky themes of the "Coven Crew" Collection are exactly what we need to get into the Halloween spirit.

300 years has passed, we restocked your favorite spooky collection!! Disney Hocus Pocus 'Gather Round Sisters' collection now RESTOCKED for a LIMITED TIME

As with their other themed product lines, demand for these products will be high. Click here to see all of the items and order your favorites online before they sell out. There's something for everyone, including an adorable spider stamp that makes upping your creepy quotient incredibly easy. The eye shadow palette would also work with some of your more traditional shades, beyond the fall.

Not sure what to do with all of these other-worldly colors? Get some inspiration online. Fashionistas have taken to social media to share their best design ideas. Playing with makeup is always fun so close to the spookiest season of the year, so tap into your creative side.

For more information about the ColourPop "Coven Crew" Collection, click here. The line is only available for a limited time, so act fast! You don't want to miss the boat on this magical collection.

Will you be picking up some of these enchanting ColourPop products? What are your favorite items in the Hocus Pocus-inspired line? Let us know in the comments.