Everyone's a fashion critic when the Olympics are on.
The Olympics Opening Ceremony brought the entire world together for one magnificent event. However, viewers were less focused on sports and more focused on each country's fashion choice. Check out what the fashion trolls have been saying about the Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms.
Italy
As one of the world's iconic countries for fashion, Italy came to the Olympic stage with an outfit fit for PacMan, Babybel, and Sbarro.
Did Babybel sponsor Italy’s uniforms? #Olympics #itA #aus— Rule of Laura🍊 (@PivaLasVegas) July 23, 2021
Italy works for a Lego petrol station now #LEGO #Olympics pic.twitter.com/IIR2LRJlKG— Chris Steenhuis (@chrissteenhuis) July 23, 2021
Yikes, Italy’s #Olympics outfits look like an ad for Sbarro. pic.twitter.com/ITelRhDug0— Diogenes (@WallStCynic) July 24, 2021
Tonga
Since arriving on the stage at the 2016 Olympics, Tonga's uniform (or lack thereof) has oiled its way into fans' hearts. This year was no exception and fans all over the world are asking if COVID restrictions have been lifted so that they can visit the hot island nation.
Is Tonga open for travel? Asking for a friend… #Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/2Cgm91WdH5— Chaz (@chazapher) July 24, 2021
Let’s be honest, this is the only reason we all watch the #OpeningCeremony #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Tonga pic.twitter.com/drZyKUh0KS— tb (@TmmyBaks) July 23, 2021
Yes we will be supporting Tonga at the Olympics this year, no further questions please. pic.twitter.com/IBEI1NjrRP— ανδρέας 👨🏻🎨 (@MrDrewy) July 23, 2021
Vanuatu
Hold the flag. It looks like Tonga has some competition. This year, Vanuatu came for the gold in shirtless flag-bearing and fans are riled up.
*Tonga goes viral at #Olympics*— Mr Adam R (@MrAdamR) July 23, 2021
Vanuatu: "hold my flag..." pic.twitter.com/wctfqd7WkZ
Let the (Pacific Island) games begin!#Vanuatu 🇻🇺 vs #Tonga 🇹🇴:— 🌟🐧🐳🐬🐾Get Outta Here🌱🌏🍃🌏⛵✈🚁👣🙊 (@twitabout) July 23, 2021
the well oiled flag challenge is on 💪🏾#TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony https://t.co/k9HHLJqk1N
Paragua
Team Paraguay came in repping its country, but some wondered if they were repping a barbershop quartet instead.
#Olympics Paraguay looking a shoe-in for gold in the Barbershop Quartet event.— @simonjones37 (@simonjones37) July 23, 2021
Watching #Olympics opening ceremony … slightly surprised that the Paraguay team didn’t have a speedboat trailing behind them!! #OpeningCeremony— Jim Bauld (@TCYJimB) July 23, 2021
hopefully none of them finish fourth and get shown “here’s what you could have won” 😉 pic.twitter.com/qYdxq1vLBC
The Olympic fashion show aka the Opening Ceremonies is dreadful. A country just walked in dressed like peppermint sticks. #Olympics #OpeningCeremony #OlympicGamesTokyo2020— QuietLoudmouth (@dcgunner) July 23, 2021
Bermuda
Bermuda rocked the Bermuda shorts, acing their Olympics homework assignment. Well played Bermuda, well played.
Bermuda wearing Bermuda shorts for their opening ceremony attire is the definition of understanding the assignment #Tokyo2020— maybe: sydney (@SYD2FUNK) July 24, 2021
Bermuda in Bermuda #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames #OLYMPICS #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/xgRR1hZxNL— Alessia 🥇🥈🥉⛩ (@alessiadaniele8) July 23, 2021
Latvia
Now Latvia, on the other hand, may not have understood the assignment. Fans are praising them for the best Eurovision and space outfits.
Latvia clearly muddled up their Olympic outfits with their Eurovision outfits pic.twitter.com/P2IpWLPoxm— Rob Holley (@robholley) July 23, 2021
What rave are Latvia & Luxembourg off to and can I come too?#Olympics #nailedit— Caoi (@kweeevs) July 24, 2021
Latvia was dressed like it was raining in space #olympics— sloppyjoe (@sloppyjoe1) July 24, 2021
Brazil
Brazil, the former host of the Olympics brought the fire. Fans all over the world praised them for rocking the flip flops and truly representing Brazil.
I love that everyone was wearing suits and Brazil was like "meh, we using shorts and flip flops" they really be representing us #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pt3ql7zPpI— 🌕 bokkun 🐰🐇 (@bakuzeira) July 23, 2021
Brazil making the entrance on #OpeningCeremony wearing flip flop Havaianas sandals, short pants and light dresses was the most Brazilian uniform I've seen in Olympics in YEARS.— #GoTeamBrasil🇧🇷 Artemys ☆ · Cosplay & Stuff (@artemys_costuff) July 23, 2021
The samba was only the cherry on top *chef's kiss*
United States
Every Olympics Ralph Lauren designs the US team's uniform, and every year the team looks like a preppy villain from an 80s movie. Check out what the masses are saying about Team USA's Newport vacation outfit.
Ralph Lauren making Team USA look like the bad guys in an 80s teen movie again… pic.twitter.com/gEHxlo39v8— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 23, 2021
Why did you dress them like Carlton? pic.twitter.com/KDYEt41Swg— Yinzer_Girl! (@ace_maddie) July 23, 2021
Why do the Team USA outfits look like they'd report you to HR for cursing pic.twitter.com/ZjsBKcFAGb— Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) July 23, 2021
Why do these athletes wearing Ralph Lauren Team USA look like they'll duct-tape me to my chair if I get up and try to peak through the curtain at first class passengers one more time? pic.twitter.com/7fYhtVVumC— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) July 23, 2021
Every 4 years somebody lets Ralph Lauren make America's athlete's look like a clique of preppy pricks from a raunchy 1980s teen boarding school comedy. pic.twitter.com/wlsWUTRaFP— Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️🌈 (@filmystic) July 23, 2021
What do you think about the Olympics Opening Ceremony outfits? Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!