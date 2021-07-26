Everyone's a fashion critic when the Olympics are on.

The Olympics Opening Ceremony brought the entire world together for one magnificent event. However, viewers were less focused on sports and more focused on each country's fashion choice. Check out what the fashion trolls have been saying about the Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms.

Italy

As one of the world's iconic countries for fashion, Italy came to the Olympic stage with an outfit fit for PacMan, Babybel, and Sbarro.

Tonga

Since arriving on the stage at the 2016 Olympics, Tonga's uniform (or lack thereof) has oiled its way into fans' hearts. This year was no exception and fans all over the world are asking if COVID restrictions have been lifted so that they can visit the hot island nation.

Yes we will be supporting Tonga at the Olympics this year, no further questions please. pic.twitter.com/IBEI1NjrRP — ανδρέας 👨🏻‍🎨 (@MrDrewy) July 23, 2021

Vanuatu

Hold the flag. It looks like Tonga has some competition. This year, Vanuatu came for the gold in shirtless flag-bearing and fans are riled up.

Paragua

Team Paraguay came in repping its country, but some wondered if they were repping a barbershop quartet instead.

#Olympics Paraguay looking a shoe-in for gold in the Barbershop Quartet event. — @simonjones37 (@simonjones37) July 23, 2021

Watching #Olympics opening ceremony … slightly surprised that the Paraguay team didn’t have a speedboat trailing behind them!! #OpeningCeremony



hopefully none of them finish fourth and get shown “here’s what you could have won” 😉 pic.twitter.com/qYdxq1vLBC — Jim Bauld (@TCYJimB) July 23, 2021

The Olympic fashion show aka the Opening Ceremonies is dreadful. A country just walked in dressed like peppermint sticks. #Olympics #OpeningCeremony #OlympicGamesTokyo2020 — QuietLoudmouth (@dcgunner) July 23, 2021

Bermuda

Bermuda rocked the Bermuda shorts, acing their Olympics homework assignment. Well played Bermuda, well played.

Bermuda wearing Bermuda shorts for their opening ceremony attire is the definition of understanding the assignment #Tokyo2020 — maybe: sydney (@SYD2FUNK) July 24, 2021

Latvia

Now Latvia, on the other hand, may not have understood the assignment. Fans are praising them for the best Eurovision and space outfits.

Latvia clearly muddled up their Olympic outfits with their Eurovision outfits pic.twitter.com/P2IpWLPoxm — Rob Holley (@robholley) July 23, 2021

What rave are Latvia & Luxembourg off to and can I come too?#Olympics #nailedit — Caoi (@kweeevs) July 24, 2021

Latvia was dressed like it was raining in space #olympics — sloppyjoe (@sloppyjoe1) July 24, 2021

Brazil

Brazil, the former host of the Olympics brought the fire. Fans all over the world praised them for rocking the flip flops and truly representing Brazil.

I love that everyone was wearing suits and Brazil was like "meh, we using shorts and flip flops" they really be representing us #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pt3ql7zPpI — 🌕 bokkun 🐰🐇 (@bakuzeira) July 23, 2021

Brazil making the entrance on #OpeningCeremony wearing flip flop Havaianas sandals, short pants and light dresses was the most Brazilian uniform I've seen in Olympics in YEARS.



The samba was only the cherry on top *chef's kiss* — #GoTeamBrasil🇧🇷 Artemys ☆ · Cosplay & Stuff (@artemys_costuff) July 23, 2021

United States

Every Olympics Ralph Lauren designs the US team's uniform, and every year the team looks like a preppy villain from an 80s movie. Check out what the masses are saying about Team USA's Newport vacation outfit.

Ralph Lauren making Team USA look like the bad guys in an 80s teen movie again… pic.twitter.com/gEHxlo39v8 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 23, 2021

Why did you dress them like Carlton? pic.twitter.com/KDYEt41Swg — Yinzer_Girl! (@ace_maddie) July 23, 2021

Why do the Team USA outfits look like they'd report you to HR for cursing pic.twitter.com/ZjsBKcFAGb — Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) July 23, 2021

Why do these athletes wearing Ralph Lauren Team USA look like they'll duct-tape me to my chair if I get up and try to peak through the curtain at first class passengers one more time? pic.twitter.com/7fYhtVVumC — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) July 23, 2021

Every 4 years somebody lets Ralph Lauren make America's athlete's look like a clique of preppy pricks from a raunchy 1980s teen boarding school comedy. pic.twitter.com/wlsWUTRaFP — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈 (@filmystic) July 23, 2021

What do you think about the Olympics Opening Ceremony outfits? Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!