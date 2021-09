Here's a rundown of opening dates for the 2021-2022 ski season in Colorado!

Get your skis and snowboards ready, folks! The snow season is nearly here in Colorado, and we've got the 2021-2022 opening dates for Colorado ski resorts!

*Please note: Most of the dates listed below are NOT official or final; they are simply projections and subject to change. Will be updated as needed.*

Colorado Ski Season Opening Dates for 2021-2022 Season:

Arapahoe Basin: October

Keystone: October

Loveland: Late October

Breckenridge: November 12

Vail: November 12

Winter Park: November 17

Eldora: November 19

Purgatory: November 20

Steamboat: November 20

Copper Mountain: November 22

Beaver Creek: November 24

Crested Butte: November 24

Aspen Mountain: November 25

Snowmass: November 25

Telluride: November 25

Powderhorn: November 26

Cooper: December 8

Aspen Highlands: December 11

Buttermilk: December 11

Granby Ranch: December 11

Sunlight: December 12

Are you excited about the upcoming ski season in Colorado? Or are you more of a snowboarder? Share your thoughts in the comments below.