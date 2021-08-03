Your wish has been granted. Hop aboard a ship full of wonder and magic.

A dream is a wish your heart makes, no matter how old you are. Therefore, Disney is making adults' dreams come true with its first cruise line designed specifically for guests over 18 years old. Called Disney Wish, the cruise line will upscale your vacation with Disney's first outdoor spa retreat, exciting nightlife, and themed cocktail lounges.

“With the Disney Wish, we wanted to design an experience that allows our grown-up guests to relax, recharge, and reconnect in unique ways that only Disney Cruise Line can create,” said Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative executive, Laura Cabo. “Not only did we infuse more storytelling and enchantment into the adult-exclusive venues, but we added more variety and made them more accessible than ever before. This ship has truly been designed with adults’ vacation needs in mind, and I know our guests are going to return home feeling refreshed after their Disney Wish vacation.”

The cruise's maiden voyage sets sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on June 9, 2022, and will continue for an entire season of three- or four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

For those of you who can't wait until 2022, here's some more information about what you can expect to find onboard Disney's magical cruise:

Disney's First Outdoor Spa Retreat

Senses Spa will feature a

Looking for some bare necessities? Well, say Hakuna Matata to Senses Spa, Disney's first outdoor spa retreat. The relaxation area features whirlpool spas, yoga sessions, and some plushy lounge chairs for you to get some much-needed rest. You can relax in Disney's private treatment rooms and enjoy the full gambit of massages, facials, and acupuncture therapies. If you're on vacation with your prince charming, you can even book a private spa villa for couples so you can relax together in the magic of Disney.

For guests who are looking to gain the strength of Hercules, you can also head next door to the cruise's Senses Fitness, which offers exercise equipment, a cycle studio, and an aerobics room.

Nightlife That Will Enchant Your Soul

If you're looking to be whisked away for a night of magical wonder, you'll surely want to check out the enchanting nightlife that awaits you on Disney Wish. Here are some of the cocktail lounges and bars that will have you wishing on a star.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge: Make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs at the ship's Hyperspace Lounge. The lounge will be adults-only every evening as fans travel to a galaxy far, far away and indulge in immersive tasting experiences and drinks inspired by Star Wars.

Make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs at the ship's Hyperspace Lounge. The lounge will be adults-only every evening as fans travel to a galaxy far, far away and indulge in immersive tasting experiences and drinks inspired by Star Wars. Nightingales : Inspired by Cinderella's song, "Sing Sweet Nightingale," Nightingales will serve some of the ship's finest wines and hand-crafted cocktails. The lounge will be decorated with a magnificent sparkling chandelier high above a piano made of rose gold. Visitors will truly feel as though their fairy godmother just granted them a magical wish.

Inspired by Cinderella's song, "Sing Sweet Nightingale," Nightingales will serve some of the ship's finest wines and hand-crafted cocktails. The lounge will be decorated with a magnificent sparkling chandelier high above a piano made of rose gold. Visitors will truly feel as though their fairy godmother just granted them a magical wish. Keg & Compass: This bar will make you feel right at sea with Ursula, Moana, and the whole ocean gang. Keg & Compass embodies the romance of the sea as guests drink a beer and watch a game. The ceiling of the bar will feature a huge map that includes shoutouts to some of your favorite water-based Disney characters.

This bar will make you feel right at sea with Ursula, Moana, and the whole ocean gang. Keg & Compass embodies the romance of the sea as guests drink a beer and watch a game. The ceiling of the bar will feature a huge map that includes shoutouts to some of your favorite water-based Disney characters. The Bayou: Dreams do come true in New Orleans and therefore guests visiting The Bayou will step right into the marsh that set the stage for Tiana and Naveen's love in The Princess and the Frog. Bronze busts of the two lovebirds are displayed amongst magnolia blossoms and lily pads as fireflies light up the lounge. It's the perfect place to fall in love or dream some dreams over cocktails, coffee, and iconic beignets.

Rapunzel, Let Down Your Hair at the Salon and Barbery

Untangle and let your hair loose at two unique salon experiences aboard Disney Wish. Inspired by the movie Tangled, the Untangled Salon is decorated in purple and gold furniture and enchanting floating lights. At the salon, you can get the haircut of a lifetime or enjoy a manicure, pedicure, teeth whitening session, or skin treatment.

If a pirate's life is for you, be sure to check out Hook's Barbery for a modern-day version of a European men's hair salon. The salon is built on top of a wooden map of Neverland and offers cuts and shaves as well as nail and skin care. It even has a secret bar so you can find the hidden treasure that lies at the bottom of the whiskey bottle.

The Rainforest Experience and the Quiet Cove

If that wasn't enough for you, then you'll want to check some of these other relaxing experiences. For those who want to sing to the birds and be one with nature, check out the open-air oasis known as the Rainforest Experience. Here, guests can experience an ice lounge and thermal therapy treatments that help promote relaxation across the seven seas. The area includes iconic relaxation items such as sensory spa showers and sauna, steam, and dry rooms.

The Quiet Cove is another area where guests can feel all their worries fade away. The area is an adult-only district that features peaceful panoramic views of the ocean as you swim in a magical infinity pool. You can also grab a drink at the open-air bar, relax in the whirlpool spa, or snack at the poolside cafe.

Taste the Magic at These Restaurants

Be our guest at one of three restaurants onboard Disney Wish. Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, and The Rose are all magnificent restaurants inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Palo Steakhouse will embody the world of Cogsworth as guests feast on delicious meals surrounded by glorious ocean views. Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement celebrates the light within us all as it encompasses the traits of Cogsworth's friend, Lumiere. Illuminate your palate as you enjoy a menu developed by three-star Michelin Chef Lallement. Finally, The Rose will feature the icon of love from the film and serve as a lounge perfect for pre-dinner or after-dinner cocktails.

