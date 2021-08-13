Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed the news on Friday.

South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been making headlines lately—first, they shared how they wanted to start a "real-life" Tegridy Farms Weed business; and then they expressed interest in purchasing Casa Bonita, the Colorado-based restaurant famously featured in the series. Well, one of those things is becoming closer and closer to a reality!

Parker and Stone said they have reached an agreement to purchase Casa Bonita; however, it's still pending on bankruptcy litigation. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy was filed on April 6.

Summit Restaurant Group currently owns Casa Bonita.

The announcement was made during a virtual celebration of South Park's 24-year anniversary with Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Friday morning. You can watch the virtual celebration below: