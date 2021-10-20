An online casino is looking to hire a "Simpsons Series Analyst"—could it be you?

If you're a fan of The Simpsons, we've got quite the news for you! An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of The Simpsons. And yes, you read that correctly.

PlatinCasino.co.uk will pay you £5,000 ($6,819) to watch all 280+ hours of The Simpsons in order to help them "predict the future."

"It's a well-known phenomenon that The Simpsons have predicted the news, from Donald Trump as president, to the most recent panic buying of fuel in the UK," says the online casino. "After a hard couple of years, we at PlatinCasino.co.uk are intrigued to see what 2022 will hold.

"So ahead of the new year, we thought what better way than putting The Simpsons to the test and seeing if, after searching each series, we can predict what the next year, and future, has in store for us. We think the job is a unique and dream role for many - who wouldn't love getting paid to watch TV, let alone The Simpsons?"

Here are the ins and outs of the "Simpsons Series Analyst" role:

Must be 18 or older

The role will last for 8 weeks

Work a minimum of 35.5 a week

Watch every episode of the show and the spin-off film

Must take notes on standout storylines for each episode

Payment works out to be £17 ($23.19) per hour—approx. £6.80 ($9.28) per episode

You'll also receive £75 ($102.34) to cover expenses, as well as a weekly doughnut delivery

Must be fluent in English, have TV or laptop access, and strong writing skills

A love for The Simpsons is desirable, but not essential. Apply for The Simpsons position.

What do you think? Does this sound like your dream job? Sound off in the comments below.