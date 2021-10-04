You can't enjoy cuffing season when you're laid up with the flu. Here are some tips to beat flu season!

We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with the tips below:

Get Your 'Effing Flu Shot

Yes, needles can be frightening, but it's just one poke. Nowadays pharmacies, urgent care centers, and drugstores have made it easier to walk in and get a flu shot instead of going to your primary care physician. Also, talk to your employer's Human Resources department to see if they'll provide flu shots for your office.

Wash Your Hands

Don't be ashamed about unleashing your inner germaphobe this time of year. Wash hands after using the restroom, before eating—especially after contact with people who are exhibiting any signs of illness—and stock up on hand sanitizer for on-the-go germ protection.

Sanitize Your Cell Phone Case

There are 10 times as many different bacteria on your cell phone than there are on a toilet seat. Let that sink in. Taking a few seconds to rub it down with an alcohol wipe won't hurt one bit.

Build Up Your Immune System

Bolstering your immune system with more vegetables, protein, and fruit as well as supplements like Vitamin C, B12, and B6.

Exercise More

Exercise allows for infection-fighting white blood cells to move through your body faster to stop you from getting sick, SO GET MOVING!

Any other tips for beating flu season? Sound off in the comments.