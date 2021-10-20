Goodbye, summer hiking; hello, autumn hiking!

One of the best parts about living in Colorado is that there's great hiking to be had during all four(-ish) of the state's friendly(-ish) seasons! Barring the ever-present risk of a surprise snowstorm (or an I-25 traffic jam), any week can theoretically be a good week for hiking if you're dressed appropriately. Autumn, in particular, is a great time, offering vibrant views of renowned changing colors. While Colorado has plenty of high-profile destination hikes that span all across the Rocky Mountains, there are also plenty of hidden gem treks that can be found just a few minutes outside Denver!

Let's take a look!

While this trail isn't going to offer any scenic views of the leaves changing color, it's a little slice of frontier ambiance that's perfect for both newbies and power-walkers alike. Despite being nestled in the suburbs of Lone Tree (around 15 minutes south of Denver), much of that civilization vanishes once you hit the trail, meaning there's a quiet intimacy to walking it that feels like exploring some faraway remote foothills. The total distance is around three miles, with an optional side trail that hikers can take to a lookout point, which offers amazing views of Douglas County.

While this hike has the single most ominous name on this list, it's confidentially the most friendly. Located in Jefferson County (around a half hour from Denver), this park is a family favorite for Coloradans for a reason. The Bear Creek Trail, in particular, is a 12.6 loop through several different parks, but there's no need to hike the entire thing in order to soak in all of the beautiful fall colors this area has to offer. Hikers can expect to clock in around 4.7 miles on the base trail, which makes for an engaging (but manageable) weekend adventure.

It doesn't get more autumnal than this. Chatfield State Park is located just outside Littleton, a locale approximately 20ish minutes from Denver, if you can avoid any spooky traffic along I-25 or Santa Fe. Fall starts early here, and it generally continues to maintain some of that crispy air until as late as December every year. As a bonus perk, there's wildlife visible all year long—including a family of red tail hawks you might see if you're lucky!

This 71-mile long trail can feel like one of Denver's best-kept hiking secrets, especially given how it cuts through multiple Denver neighborhoods. The Highline Canal was originally a prime source of water for the area, and this trail follows it from its starting point in Waterton Canyon all the way out to the Green Vallery Ranch Golf Club—which is past Aurora. While most hikers (obviously) aren't going to fit in all 71 miles in a single sitting, the segmented and accessible nature of the trail makes it perfect for people who want to squeeze in some quality weekend walks without having to drive too far. Along the way, the Highline Canal trail cuts through some of Denver's most beautiful areas, including the picturesque Cherry Hills village!

Hikers who want to feel surrounded by mountains without actually having to drive to them will find a lot of things to love about Waterton Canyon. This out-and-back hike is technically part of the Highline canal, but it's got enough scenery and distance to easily stand out as its own distinct hiking experience. While this one might be a little further outside of Denver—about an hour drive in regular traffic—it's worth doing at least once this autumn for the sheer mountain atmosphere. As an added bonus, there are good odds you'll see some of the canyon's resident mountain goats along the trail!

What are some of your favorite trails around Denver? Sound off in the comments!