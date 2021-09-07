Perhaps not as severe as the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, America continues to face shortages.

Perhaps not as severe and all-encompassing as the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, America continues to face a shortage of RVs. This shortage is, in part, caused by decreased production due to weather factors, increased demand for RVs, and altered work shifts, shut-downs, and reduction in the workforce due to COVID.

More and more Americans have purchased RVs simply to travel safely (without having to stay in a hotel or resort). The options of homeschooling, virtual school, a newfound ability to work from home, and retirement have all added to the allure of investing in an RV. This, along with plenty of other things in short supply these days–rental cars, new cars on dealer lots, jet fuel, and automobile computer chips–is just another thing to add to the growing list.

If you’ve been thinking about buying an RV to go camping in Colorado, hit the open road, or embrace the RV life full time, you may want to get on that now. Local dealerships have long waiting lists, and it could take up to six months before an RV even comes in.

According to Reuters, part of the problem is due to a shortage in the materials used to make RVs, including the foam that’s used to insulate the walls and fill the seat cushions. Additionally, there are things made in the U.S. that need parts from overseas, such as ovens, air conditioners, axels, and toilets (puts a new perspective on that toilet paper shortage, doesn’t it?).

While many dealership lots are ghost towns, manufacturers' lots have plenty of RVs, albeit without windows, seat cushions, faucets, and other necessary parts because of broken supply chains. Most RVs are assembled in the U.S., but the parts come from overseas. Ports are understaffed, and there are fewer truckers to haul the parts to the dealerships after they do get taken off the ships delivering them from overseas.

