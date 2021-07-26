Let's get ready to RV!

Peaceful rivers, wildflowers and wildlife, desert plains, and majestic peaks make Colorado a year-round destination. If you’ve been cooped up for way too long, it’s time to get out and explore, and what better way to do that than in an RV?

Whether you’re decked out in a luxury Class A RV or keeping it simple with a Class B RV, here are five super-cool RV camping sites in the Centennial State. Those scenic byways, historic ghost towns, and Old West landscape are waiting.

Dakota Terraces Campground

Located in the Dutch Charlie area of Ridgway State Park, near Ouray, Dakota Terraces Campground offers year-round tent and RV camping with electric hookups, restrooms, shared water, and dump. They also have three yurts if your crew needs some time away from each other (no need to explain that one). This section is within walking distance of the reservoir and swimming beach and offers the best mountain views. The park’s reservoir is five miles long and great for wakeboarding, waterskiing, and boating. There are sand beaches, volleyball, hiking trails, and picnicking sites.

Rifle Falls State Park Campground

Rifle Falls State Park Campground is found in Rifle Falls State Park. There are 13 drive-in RV sites with 30-amp electrical outlets, fire rings, picnic tables, and shared water. Tent sites are also available. The park has waterfalls, hiking trails, limestone caves, and fishing. Pack a picnic and hang out by the falls or check out the nearby Grand Mesa Scenic Byway.

Fort Collins Lakeside KOA

Fort Collins Lakeside KOA offers amenities such as Wi-Fi, electric hookups, cable TV, a seasonal pool, 50/30-amp, water, and sewer. There’s a pavilion and gazebo for events. Tent camping and cabins are also available.

About an hour away, you’ll find National Forest, where you can experience rugged adventures such as mountain biking, rock climbing, and hiking. Visit the Cache La Poudre River for fly fishing and white water rafting on Class IV rapids.

Elk Meadow Lodge and RV Resort

Located near Rocky Mountain National Park and the Roosevelt National Forest, Elk Meadow Lodge and RV Resort have 169 full-service RV sites as well as cabins, tents, and teepees. Amenities include Wi-Fi, cable TV, laundry facilities, and bathhouses. On-site activities include mini-golf, a heated pool and hot tub, a playground, a game room, a beer and wine bar, and live entertainment. Plus, it’s near activities, shopping, and events in Estes Park at the eastern entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Arkansas Point Campground RV Park

Arkansas Point Campground RV Park is found near Lake Pueblo State Park near the south boat ramp, making it convenient for those who travel with a boat. The campground has restrooms, coin-operated showers, laundry, electrical hookups, and a dump station. Along with 200-year-old trees, the state park offers 60 miles of shoreline for boating, jet skis, wakeboarding, sailing, trout and bass fishing, biking, and hiking.

If you’ve decided that RV life is the life for you, check out Transwest RV. They have a wide variety of new and used Class A, Class B, and Super C RVs from manufacturers such as Winnebago, Cimarron, and Thor.

Have you been to any of these Colorado RV parks? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.