End summer on a high note with Labor Day weekend's hottest events!

Happy September! Fall is just around the corner, and we've got a long weekend to look forward to. This Labor Day, catch the region's hottest attractions from DC's Festival of Magic and JazzFest to the final round of Maryland's State Fair. Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, September 3, to Sunday, September 5.

Events on Friday, September 3

DC Festival of Magic | The Capital Hilton | Washington, DC | Friday-Sunday

Experience a thrilling weekend of magic shows only at the Capital Hilton, where the top performers will delight, dazzle, and daze with their surreal feats of magic. Catch The Magic Duel, Willard and Wood, and Mister Barry Family Show for an all-ages spectacle. As a bonus, guests can also enjoy incredible hotel deals and happy hour specials. Here one weekend, gone the next, magic fans won't want to miss it! Book your tickets here.

17th Annual DC JazzFest | Various locations | Washington, DC | Friday-Sunday

After being postponed during the pandemic, DC JazzFest is finally blowing through the capital once again! Witness an all-star lineup this weekend with a mix of in-person and virtual performances across DC. National and local artists will be there, from Grammy winners John Scofield and Maria Schneider to DC native Janelle Gill, and the 7th Annual DCJazzPrix Finals. The list goes on! The festival runs from September 1-5. Reserve your tickets here.

National Hard Crab Derby | Somers Cove Marina | Crisfield, MD | Friday-Sunday

This Labor Day weekend is coming up crabs! Hosted in the "Crab Capital of the World," visitors can partake in all things crustacean with cooking contests, crab-picking, and crab races, along with food and live entertainment at Somers Cove Marina. Be sure to catch local traditions like the crab parade and Little Miss Crustacean beauty pageant! Many activities are free of charge. Check out the schedule here.

140th Annual Maryland State Fair | Maryland State Fairgrounds | Timonium, MD | Friday-Sunday

The final weekend of the Maryland State Fair is here! Head to the fairgrounds for a whirlwind of midway rides, livestock shows, food, and more before the fair wraps up on September 6. Plus, music headliners Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult end things on a high note on September 3 and 5. It'll be a blast for the whole family! Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-11. Find out more here.

Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band | Jammin Java | Vienna, VA | Friday

FREE event! As part of their 20th-anniversary outdoor concert series, Jammin Java is bringing the blues with none other than the Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band. Experience a soulful set while enjoying the restaurant's food and drink menu, including their signature thin-crust pizzas (delish!). Since outdoor and indoor seating is offered, guests will need to comply with CDC guidelines. Doors open at 6 p.m. Get the details here.

Riverside Campfire: Fishing Fun | Riverbend Park | Great Falls, VA | Friday

Grab your fishing pole–it's time to explore the great outdoors! From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., experience a meditative evening fishing at Riverbend Park while learning about the aquatic animals who call the water home. You'll also enjoy s'mores around a campfire. It's like camping, but without the hassle of planning a trip! Tickets are $15. Buy yours here.

Events on Saturday, September 4

9th Annual Rockville Arts Festival | Rockville Town Square | Maryland Ave & East Middle Ln | Rockville, MD | Saturday-Sunday

Gather at Rockville Town Square for their annual art extravaganza! Presented by VisArts, browse handcrafted wares from over 140 vendors and catch live art demos and an array of entertainment. Whether you purchase something special or chat with a local artist, you'll be showing support for your community, which is what really counts! The festival is between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days and admission is FREE. Read about it here.

Jellyfish Festival | Downtown Ocean City | North Division St & Somerset St | Ocean City, MD | Saturday-Sunday

Ocean City invites you for a weekend of fun in the sun, only at the Jellyfish Festival! Two jam-packed days of beachy activities await you with live music, beer tastings, fat tire biking, and more. Attendees can also participate in a cornhole championship or the Marine Corps Fitness Zone. With over three blocks of entertainment to explore, this is sure to be a weekend to remember! For more information, click here.

Célébrez en Rosé | National Harbor | Washington, DC | Saturday-Sunday

Rosé all day? At this wine festival, you're getting two days! Sip on the bubbly beverage while indulging in food and fun at National Harbor. You'll get exclusive access to the region's best food trucks, the best bars, and interactive entertainment like photo booths and lawn games. "La Vie en Rose" indeed! Each day runs from noon to 9 p.m. and admission starts at $70. To find out more, click here.

Events on Sunday, September 5

Lorton Farmers Market | VRE Parking Lot | 8994 Potomac Bend | Lorton, VA | Sunday

FREE admission! Get a bright start to your Sunday by shopping at the Lorton Farmers Market. There'll be dozens of vendors to browse, from bakeries and coffee to fresh produce and flowers. Treat yourself to a delicious lunch from regional restaurants like Chaat and More and Layla's Lebanese Restaurant. The market will be open between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Get the details here.

What are your Labor Day weekend plans? Heading out to any of the events on our list, or doing something different? Leave a comment.