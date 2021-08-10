So many festivals, so little time!

This weekend roundup is all about festivals, and honestly, we think there's something for everybody. Peaches? We've got 'em. Sunflowers? You betcha. Pirates? All of that, and a bottle of rum. Family-friendly and full of fun, see them for yourself down below!

Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, August 13, to Sunday, August 15.

*Keep in mind with the shifting circumstances of COVID-19 events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please refer to the event's websites or social media pages for more information regarding safety guidelines.*

Events on Friday, August 13

Hooked on Country with DC Rawhides | Hook Hall | Washington, DC | Friday

Learn the art of country western dance this Friday at Hook Hall! LGBTQ+ group DC Rawhides will show guests how to line dance, all before setting them loose on the dance floor to show off their steps. Open to all skill types, you'll have fun in a safe, welcoming environment. Admission is free, but a $5 cover fee is required to dance. Ready to get moving? Check it out here.

The Archives: A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron | The Hamilton Live | Washington, DC | Friday

Spoken-word artist Gil Scott-Heron gets a reggae twist by The Archives! Watch the DC band's take on the visionary poet with songs like "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised," "Rivers of my Fathers," "Winter in America," and more at The Hamilton Live. Whether you're a fan of jazz, poetry, or reggae, this show is sure to be a hit. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20-$25. Not ready for an in-person concert? Livestream admission is also available. Reserve your spot here.

Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series | Yards Park | Washington, DC | Friday

FREE event! Bring a blanket and groove to live music at Yards Park, complete with food, beverages, and stunning views of the water. This week's entertainment is by none other than JWX: The Jarreau Experience, whose "golden pipes" have graced the stages of 9:30 Club and the White House alike. If you've been wanting to go, don't wait–this is the last concert of the season. View the details here.

Pirates & Wenches Fantasy Weekend | Rock Hall's Main Street | Rock Hall, MD | Friday-Sunday

Buccaneers and wenches, lads and lassies, say "ahoy" to the 14th annual Pirates & Wenches Weekend! Rock Hall's Main Street will transform into a land lubber's paradise with outdoor vendors, live music, sing-a-longs, and plenty of grub to go around. The best part of all? You won't have to pillage your treasure chest to go–admission is FREE! Since this is a fantasy weekend, feel free to dress the part and have fun with it. View the schedule here.

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week | Various locations in Baltimore | Baltimore, MD | Friday-Sunday

Intrigued by plant-based foods? There's no better time to try it than Maryland's Vegan Restaurant Week! Treat your tastebuds to a wide array of vegan cuisine at participating Baltimore restaurants between August 6-August 29. Tasty bites from Papi's Tacos, Miss Shirley's, and more will be on the menu, but all of the restaurants are worth checking out. Veganism is not required to attend! Check out the lineup here.

Mosaic Skateland | Strawberry Lane, between Strawberry Park & District Ave | Fairfax, VA | Friday-Sunday

Live out your roller derby dreams with a trip to Mosaic Skateland! Through September 12, travel back to the '70s with a retro roller rink at the Mosaic District. Kids and adults alike can show off their skills and soak in the summer fun. Admission comes with skate rentals, but you're free to bring your own if you'd like. Purchase your tickets here.

The Plaza Live! | Tysons Corner Center | Tysons Corner, VA | Friday-Sunday

Live music is heating up Tysons Corner Center! As part of their Summerfest series, watch NoVa's shopping destination transform into a stage for local musicians across the region. Saturday's party-goers, in particular, can enjoy additional entertainment like face-painting, balloon artists, and more. It's the ultimate block party! The festivities are scheduled for Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Read more about it here.

Events on Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15

42nd Annual Peach Festival | Leitersburg Ruritan Park | Hagerstown, MD | Saturday-Sunday

One of our favorite local traditions! Presented by the Leitersburg Ruritan Club, celebrate peach season with craft vendors and warm-weather entertainment at the Leitersburg Ruritan Club, with a special 5K run held on Sunday. Event proceeds go towards the community, which is a great excuse for gorging on cobbler–and really, do we even need an excuse? This event is free and open to the public. Get the details here.

Clarksville Sunflower Festival | Mary's Land Farm | Ellicott City, MD | Saturday-Sunday

No summer is complete without the Clarksville Sunflower Festival! Wander through meadows of sunflowers before enjoying food, drinks, and live entertainment on the farm's pavilion. Admission comes with a free sunflower, so everyone can bring a little sunshine into their homes! The festival is happening all month long at Mary's Land Farm, and we recommend reserving your tickets in advance. Sunflower Passes are $25 and kids under 2 are free. For more information, click here.

Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market | Sky Meadows State Park | Delaplane, VA | Saturday

Ever had a vine-ripened tomato or hand-picked berries? Each week, Sky Meadows State Park hosts a bountiful marketplace featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, and other delights sourced from the farm. By shopping the market, you'll directly support the Friends of Sky Meadows and their mission in keeping the park thriving! The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

Do your weekend plans include anything off our list? We'd love to hear what you're up to in the comments.