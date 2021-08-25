From state fairs to stand-up comedy, these are the must-see events in the region!

Summer may be slipping by us, but it's not sweater weather just yet! We've compiled the must-see events of the season including state fairs, food and drink festivals, and a stand-up megastar. Are you ready? Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29.

*Keep in mind with the shifting circumstances of COVID-19 events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please refer to the event's websites or social media pages for more information regarding safety guidelines.*

Events on Friday, August 27

140th Annual Maryland State Fair | Maryland State Fairgrounds | Timonium, MD | Friday-Sunday

Give summer the send-off it deserves with a day at the Maryland State Fair! Experience family-friendly fun with livestock shows, midway rides, fair food, and more between August 26 and September 6. Plus, big-time artists Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult will be rocking the fairgrounds stages. No wonder it's been a tradition for 140 years! Adult admission is $10 and kids under 5 are FREE. For more information, click here.

Clarksville Sunflower Festival | Mary's Land Farm | Ellicott City, MD | Friday-Sunday

Final call for the Clarksville Sunflower Festival! All ages can soak in a gorgeous array of sunflowers at Mary's Land Farm with open-air entertainment on the farm's patio. Guests can enjoy live music and food vendors, as well as some bubbly courtesy of Ellicott Distilling and Brookeville Beer Farm. It's a summertime soiree you won't want to miss! The festival ends on August 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert | Wolf Trap | Vienna, VA | Friday

A thrilling cinematic experience awaits! Join Wolf Trap for a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope with live accompaniment by the National Symphony Orchestra. Viewers will simultaneously watch the film and listen to the orchestra bring John William's rousing score to life. You already may have seen A New Hope but we bet you've never seen it like this! Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Reserve your tickets here.

League of Reston Artists Small Works Exhibit | Reston Community Center Lake Anne | Reston, VA | Friday-Sunday

Great art isn't just for the Louvre or National Gallery–it can be found in your own neighborhood, too! See what's on display in Reston with a special exhibit of regional artists through August 31. The Jo Anne Rose Gallery will feature small-scale pieces in painting and photography by the League of Reston Artists sure to blow art lovers away. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Check it out here.

Alexandria Restaurant Week 2021 | Various locations | Alexandria, VA | Friday-Sunday

Expand your palate with a culinary adventure, courtesy of Alexandria Restaurant Week. From August 20-29, indulge in over 70 of the city's best restaurants offering meals priced at $25 and $49. With globe-spanning cuisine that won't break the bank, it's a great time to try something new or visit an old favorite. Takeout and dine-in service is available. View the restaurant lineup here.

Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour | Warner Theatre | Washington, DC | Friday-Saturday

Get ready for some laughs–Ali Wong is back in the house, and she's not holding back! Catch the standup queen on her "Milk & Money" Tour at the Warner Theatre, where she'll light the stage with whip-smart commentary on motherhood, work, and more of life's absurdities. This show is a must-see! Both shows start at 7 p.m. and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative tests will be required for entry. Grab your tickets here.

Events on Saturday, August 28

Opera in the Outfield | Nationals Park | Washington, DC | Saturday

Gather at Nationals Park for a night at the opera! Brought to you by the Kennedy Center, guests can watch a production of Rossini's Cinderella projected from the scoreboards this Saturday at 7 p.m. Plus, arrive early to take advantage of family-friendly entertainment at the ballpark, including contests and kids' shows. Did we mention it's free? To find out more, click here.

Dupont Circle Shopping Pop-Up | Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets (between P St & Connecticut Ave NW) | Washington, DC | Saturday

FREE event! Dupont Circle is transforming into a bustling marketplace this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Over 50 artisans will be selling their wares like handcrafted pottery, funky jewelry, soaps, candles, and much more. For some fuel, shoppers can also stop by the neighborhood's many cafes and restaurants. Whether you're shopping for someone special (including yourself) or want to support your community, this is the place to be. Read about it here.

TRIO FEST Wine, Jerk, & Curry Festival | Frederick Fairgrounds | Frederick, MD | Saturday

Looking for an island getaway? Escape to the Caribbean with TRIO FEST! Party all day with a smorgasbord of wines, jerk, and curry entrees made from the region's top vendors, with reggae tunes from The Eclipse International Band, Mackey Solo, and more keeping the beat. Is there a holier trinity than wine, jerk, and curry? We think not! Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children. Buy your tickets here.

Events on Sunday, August 29

Silver Spring End of Summer Celebration | Veterans Plaza | Silver Spring, MD | Sunday

Soak in the last of summer with a FREE block party at Veterans Plaza! Guests can explore craft vendors, grab a bite to eat from local restaurants, and check out live music in the heart of downtown Silver Spring from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring your family, bring your friends, and enjoy the season while it lasts! This event is presented by Chic Events DC. View the vendor lineup here.

