Trade in your broomstick for a putter!

Journey to the Wizard World of Harry Potter and play some ... mini-golf? Yes, a Harry Potter-themed mini-golf pop-up is coming to Denver, and it's just as magical as you'd hope!

Called Potion Putt, this pop-up comes from Explore Hidden—the same folks behind the Mario Kart-style ice karting pop-up, Alice in Wonderland pop-up bar, and the ever-popular Wizard's Den, which is getting a "sequel" very soon.



Courtesy of Explore Hidden

"Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty potions and magical portals along the way. You may even be required to cast a few spells in order to excel and complete the mystical challenge," says Explore Hidden.

The mini-golf pop-up will begin on February 22, 2022, at a secret location.

Unfortunately, Early Bird tickets have sold out. But, never fear, because Explore Hidden will do a second release of tickets—all you have to do is sign up here.

What do you think? Think mini-golf is your game, or is quidditch more your speed? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

You may also be interested in:

10 Places 'Harry Potter' Fans Should Put on Their Travel Bucket Lists