"A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men."

Nia DaCosta's horror film Candyman might be coming to the big screen this month, but an older, (slightly) less sinister candy man hits theaters this Sunday, August 15, and next Wednesday, August 18. The 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, commonly known as "Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka" (despite being directed by Mel Stuart), will be showing at theaters nationwide in honor of the classic film's 50th anniversary.

The screenings will be part of Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and Fathom Events' Big Screen Classics and include "exclusive insights from TCM hosts," according to reports.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory "was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2014," placing it alongside other great classics that TCM and Fathom Events will screen throughout the year, including Citizen Kane, West Side Story, and The Silence of the Lambs.

You can get tickets for this event, or other Big Screen Classics, at Fathom Events or at your local participating theater.

And if you don't feel quite ready for a return to theaters, the classic is streaming on HBO Max, so you can always grab the family and enjoy Charlie's misadventures at the chocolate factory at home. As Willy Wonka famously invites: "Enter a world of pure imagination."

