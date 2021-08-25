Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen Stewart Already Getting Rave Reviews as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart seems to be "nailing it" in "Spencer."

Okay, I thought Kristen Stewart was British. And with critics praising her for "nailing the tone and accent" of her British accent and her striking resemblance to the late Princess Diana, one might as well assume that she is British rather than American.

Audiences got their first peek at the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's Spencer, which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart already should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech. Cheerio!

kristen stewart did that and it's time for y'all to put some RESPECT on her name #Spencer #SpencerMovie pic.twitter.com/6RPBavW9q7 — mdc 🛸 (@mexlidz) September 23, 2021

Critics out of the #VeniceFilmFestival say #Spencer is a poetic, eerie "masterpiece" - or a potential camp classic, perhaps - that makes a perfect companion piece to his Jackie. https://t.co/0heTgRGbFA — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 4, 2021

With the upcoming release of Spencer, this biopic movie may give us a reason to get back out to see the silver screen again!

