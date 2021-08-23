WATCH: The Official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Is Here!

The third "Spider-Man" installment in the MCU will hit theaters on December 17.

It's here! The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here! After leaked footage of the trailer hit the internet on Sunday, Marvel and Sony have released the official first-look of the highly anticipated film in a brand-new trailer.

The movie sees Tom Holland back as the web-slinger in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man Far From Home.

Watch the official Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see the return of Holland's Peter Parker, Zendaya's MJ, and Jacob Batalon's Ned. The film is directed by Jon Watts. Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of Doctor Strange, while Alfred Molina's Doctor Octavius will also return. Other outlets have also reported an appearance by Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters nationwide on December 17.

