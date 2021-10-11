The witching hour has never smelled so good!

The Sanderson Sisters have conjured up countless products for the Halloween season. There's been dolls, makeup, and canned wine paying tribute to our favorite movie villainesses, but this latest launch has us absolutely bewitched.

Ryan Porter, in collaboration with Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, just released the Sanderson Sister Candle Collection. The witchy trio, which retails at $79, is inspired by the Sanderson Sisters with distinct scents to match their personalities. And for a fun twist, the candles' names are quotes pulled directly from the witches' mouths. Let's go over them, shall we?

Winifred Sanderson's "I Put a Spell on You" candle consists of caramelized sugar, chestnut, cinnamon, clove, cedar, cream, vanilla, and tonka bean.

Sarah Sanderson's "I Am Beautiful; Boys Will Love Me" candle combines mandarin balm, tangelo, eucalyptus, moss, patchouli, sandal tree, amber, and musk.

Finally, Mary Sanderson's "I Suggest We Form a Calming Circle" candle contains orange peel, ginger cream, butter graham cracker, sugar, cinnamon, and clove scents.

Are you a Winifred, a Sarah, or a Mary? No need to pick, because you're getting all three. Judging from their fragrance notes, these will be wonderful for lighting on a cold fall day, especially if it's cuddling on the couch to watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. And lucky for us, there's no black flame candle to worry about so you can bask in the ambiance, witch-free.

The set is only available through October 31, so you'll want to get a hold of these before sunrise. 'Tis time to buy! Order yours now on Ryan Porter's website for a limited time.

*Photos courtesy of Ryan Porter (Facebook)

Any Hocus Pocus fans picking these up? Are you excited about the upcoming sequel? Share who your favorite Sanderson sister is in the comments.