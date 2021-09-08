Workers removed the statue from its base this morning.

Virginia's biggest statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been removed from its stone base, as of this morning. In December 2020, another Robert E. Lee statue was removed from the U.S. Capitol building.

A symbol of racial injustice, the statue was erected 130 years ago in tribute to the South’s Civil War leader.

Many other Confederate symbols across the South have been removed over the last year.

WATCH LIVE: As the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond takes place.

