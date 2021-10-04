The pop star went on vacation with her fiancé ahead of the hearing.

Britney isn't quite free—but she's on her way. On Wednesday, September 29, her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate after tentatively agreeing to step down in June.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said (Spears's) pleadings made it clear that "the current situation is not tenable." John Zabel, an accountant, has now been appointed "temporary conservator of Ms. Spears' estate."

While Britney is still under the conservatorship, Yahoo! News reported that "her new attorney Mathew Rosengart said he expects it will be terminated this fall. The former prosecutor also vowed that there will be 'serious ramifications' for Jamie's alleged 'misconduct,' including—potentially—criminal charges if her finances don't check out or it's proven her phone and home were monitored without her knowledge."

Jamie Spears's attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, said Thursday of the court ruling:

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. These facts make the outcome of yesterday's hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."

Interestingly, Thoreen added:

"Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney's former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney's own attorney argued against it. Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."

Still, Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who went on vacation before the hearing, seemed like they were doing fine after hearing the news. She posted yesterday, "Having the time of my life here."

While it remains to be seen if Britney will be released from her conservatorship as she has requested, we couldn't be more excited for her good news—and for justice being served.

