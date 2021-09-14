Broadway Is Back, Baby! 'Wicked,' 'Hamilton,' and More Return to the Stage on Tuesday!

The lights on Broadway are shining bright as performances return!

Broadway is back! That's right, performances are returning to the stage on Tuesday, September 14, for the first time in 18 months. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all shows on Broadway were canceled through the remainder of 2020.

Four shows are set to resume performances tonight—Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago, and The Lion King.

Crowds will need to be fully vaccinated and wearing masks throughout the duration of the performances.

The first Broadway shows to resume production were Springsteen on Broadway (which ran through September 4), Pass Over, Hadestown, and Waitress. More will re-open over the next few weeks.

Full List of Broadway Musicals/Shows Reopening Dates:

Chicago September 14 at Ambassador Theatre

Hamilton September 14 at Richard Rodgers Theatre

The Lion King September 14 at Minskoff Theatre

Wicked September 14 at Gershwin Theatre

American Utopia September 17 at TBD

Come From Away September 21 at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical September 24 at Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Aladdin September 28 at New Amsterdam Theatre

Lackawanna Blues September 28 at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Six October 3 at Brooks Atkinson Theatre

To Kill a Mockingbird October 5 at Shubert Theatre

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical October 8 at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations October 16 at Imperial Theatre

Jagged Little Pill October 21 at Broadhurst Theatre

The Phantom of the Opera October 22 at Majestic Theatre

Caroline, or Change October 27 at Studio 54

Diana November 17 at Longacre Theatre



Trouble in Mind November 18 at American Airlines Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire December 5 at Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Flying Over Sunset December 6 at Vivian Beaumont Theater

Dear Evan Hansen December 11 at Music Box Theatre

Company January 9, 2022, at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

MJ February 1, 2022, at Neil Simon Theatre



