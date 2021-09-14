The lights on Broadway are shining bright as performances return!
Broadway is back! That's right, performances are returning to the stage on Tuesday, September 14, for the first time in 18 months. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all shows on Broadway were canceled through the remainder of 2020.
Four shows are set to resume performances tonight—Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago, and The Lion King.
Crowds will need to be fully vaccinated and wearing masks throughout the duration of the performances.
The first Broadway shows to resume production were Springsteen on Broadway (which ran through September 4), Pass Over, Hadestown, and Waitress. More will re-open over the next few weeks.
Full List of Broadway Musicals/Shows Reopening Dates:
- Chicago
- September 14 at Ambassador Theatre
- Hamilton
- September 14 at Richard Rodgers Theatre
- The Lion King
- September 14 at Minskoff Theatre
- Wicked
- September 14 at Gershwin Theatre
- American Utopia
- September 17 at TBD
- Come From Away
- September 21 at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- September 24 at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
- Aladdin
- September 28 at New Amsterdam Theatre
- Lackawanna Blues
- September 28 at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
- Six
- October 3 at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- October 5 at Shubert Theatre
- Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
- October 8 at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
- Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
- October 16 at Imperial Theatre
- Jagged Little Pill
- October 21 at Broadhurst Theatre
- The Phantom of the Opera
- October 22 at Majestic Theatre
- Caroline, or Change
- October 27 at Studio 54
- Diana
- November 17 at Longacre Theatre
- Trouble in Mind
- November 18 at American Airlines Theatre
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- December 5 at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
- Flying Over Sunset
- December 6 at Vivian Beaumont Theater
- Dear Evan Hansen
- December 11 at Music Box Theatre
- Company
- January 9, 2022, at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
- MJ
- February 1, 2022, at Neil Simon Theatre
