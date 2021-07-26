Mama Deer Comes to the Rescue of a Crying Baby

Mama knows best, even if she has 4 legs and large ears.

It's true that the maternal instinct is universal, even across the animal kingdom! Hanna Burton, an Ohio mama, was on her back deck comforting her 5-week-old son, Charlie, when a mama deer instinctually ran out of the forest behind her house to take pause and stand vigilant watching the crying baby.

Check out the video:

@hannaburton When you almost have to throw down with a momma deer because your baby starts crying outside ♬ original sound - Hanna Burton

From one mama to the next, Burton reassured the deer telling her, "This is my baby. It's not yours. Hi, Momma." The deer and her two fawns frequent Burton's backyard.

