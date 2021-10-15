The hack "makes it a little too easy to drink."

Oh, TikTok ... you always have the craziest (and stupidest) trends. The latest? Add a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and it'll remove the taste of alcohol!

TikTok user @chixy started the "hack", stating that it "makes it a little too easy to drink."

Posted on September 4, her video has received 18 million views and has seen many people attempt this hack.

One user, @callmebelly, did just that. Taking a sip, he made a shocked face and said, "that is dangerous." His video has also garnered attention, achieving 3 million views.

However, despite some people being shocked by this hack, others were not as impressed, pointing out that this combination is simply the ingredients for club soda, a popular mixer for alcohol.

"Next up: 'let's go crazy and mix alcohol and juice,'" one user joked.

If you're looking for more "hacks" (re: recipes), check out the latest cocktail in our ongoing series, Friday Office Cocktails. Plus, if you're wanting to get in the know about bartender lingo and phrases, we've got just the trick for that!

What do you think of this "hack"? Is it really a hack? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.