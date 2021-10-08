Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned

Bringing the classic cocktails back.

It doesn't get much cooler than sipping on a Manhattan or Old Fashioned. There's just something about these old-school cocktails that channels Sinatra and Hepburn and cues an early start to Friday Office cocktails. Here's to responsible day drinking!

Manhattan Recipe:

Ingredients:

Glass: Martini Style/Long Stem

2-3 oz. Rye or Bourbon (Bourbon is the traditional spirit)

Sweet Vermouth (note: "Sweet" not "Dry," the sweet gives a darker color)

Bitters - few dashes

Luxardo Cherries (taste so much better than the Shirley Temple maraschino cherries)

Instructions:

Place ice in a cocktail shaker. Add the whiskey, vermouth, and bitters. Stir with love. Strain the drink into the glass. Served Up/Neat.* Add 1 to 2 Luxardo cherries on a toothpick or drop into the drink before/after pouring.

*Note: Neat/Up = No Ice



Photo by Pylyp Sukhenko on Unsplash

Old Fashioned Recipe:

Ingredients:

Glass: Cocktail/Short Glass

2-3 oz. Rye or Bourbon (drinker's preference)

Simple Syrup - a small splash or more if you want it sweeter

Bitters - few dashes

Orange twist

Lighter

Instructions:

Place a large single ice cube in a glass. Add whiskey, bitters, and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice. Traditionally, the mix is stirred, not shaken. Strain mix into glass over said large cube. Garnish with an orange twist. (Option: lightly burn orange twist w/lighter before rubbing the rim of the glass)

What's your go-to classic cocktail? Share in the comments.