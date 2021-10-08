Bringing the classic cocktails back.
It doesn't get much cooler than sipping on a Manhattan or Old Fashioned. There's just something about these old-school cocktails that channels Sinatra and Hepburn and cues an early start to Friday Office cocktails. Here's to responsible day drinking!
Manhattan Recipe:
Ingredients:
- Glass: Martini Style/Long Stem
- 2-3 oz. Rye or Bourbon (Bourbon is the traditional spirit)
- Sweet Vermouth (note: "Sweet" not "Dry," the sweet gives a darker color)
- Bitters - few dashes
- Luxardo Cherries (taste so much better than the Shirley Temple maraschino cherries)
Instructions:
- Place ice in a cocktail shaker.
- Add the whiskey, vermouth, and bitters.
- Stir with love.
- Strain the drink into the glass.
- Served Up/Neat.*
- Add 1 to 2 Luxardo cherries on a toothpick or drop into the drink before/after pouring.
Photo by Pylyp Sukhenko on Unsplash
Old Fashioned Recipe:
Ingredients:
- Glass: Cocktail/Short Glass
- 2-3 oz. Rye or Bourbon (drinker's preference)
- Simple Syrup - a small splash or more if you want it sweeter
- Bitters - few dashes
- Orange twist
- Lighter
Instructions:
- Place a large single ice cube in a glass.
- Add whiskey, bitters, and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice.
- Traditionally, the mix is stirred, not shaken.
- Strain mix into glass over said large cube.
- Garnish with an orange twist. (Option: lightly burn orange twist w/lighter before rubbing the rim of the glass)
What's your go-to classic cocktail? Share in the comments.