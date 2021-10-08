Bringing the classic cocktails back.

It doesn't get much cooler than sipping on a Manhattan or Old Fashioned. There's just something about these old-school cocktails that channels Sinatra and Hepburn and cues an early start to Friday Office cocktails. Here's to responsible day drinking!

Manhattan Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • Glass: Martini Style/Long Stem
  • 2-3 oz. Rye or Bourbon (Bourbon is the traditional spirit)
  • Sweet Vermouth (note: "Sweet" not "Dry," the sweet gives a darker color)
  • Bitters - few dashes    
  • Luxardo Cherries (taste so much better than the Shirley Temple maraschino cherries)

Instructions:

  1. Place ice in a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add the whiskey, vermouth, and bitters.
  3. Stir with love.
  4. Strain the drink into the glass.
  5. Served Up/Neat.*
  6. Add 1 to 2 Luxardo cherries on a toothpick or drop into the drink before/after pouring.

*Note: Neat/Up = No Ice 

old fashioned
Photo by Pylyp Sukhenko on Unsplash

Old Fashioned Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • Glass: Cocktail/Short Glass
  • 2-3 oz. Rye or Bourbon (drinker's preference)
  • Simple Syrup - a small splash or more if you want it sweeter
  • Bitters - few dashes
  • Orange twist
  • Lighter

Instructions:

  1. Place a large single ice cube in a glass.
  2. Add whiskey, bitters, and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Traditionally, the mix is stirred, not shaken.
  4. Strain mix into glass over said large cube.
  5. Garnish with an orange twist. (Option: lightly burn orange twist w/lighter before rubbing the rim of the glass)

What's your go-to classic cocktail? Share in the comments.